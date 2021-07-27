News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Trying to Rally From Strong Support
2021-07-27 14:15:00
2021-07-27 14:15:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Delta Variant, Chinese Regulatory Measures Weigh on Prices
2021-07-27 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-07-26 21:30:00
Gold Prices Test $1800 Ahead of Fed Meeting, Real Yields Fall
2021-07-27 06:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Facing Trendline Resistance
2021-07-27 08:27:00
USD/JPY Bounces Off Session Lows on Solid Consumer Confidence
2021-07-27 14:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Trying to Rally From Strong Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD trying to rally from big support
  • Falling wedge triggered on 4-hr chart

The EUR/USD is poised to rally from support in the near-term as the falling wedge on the 4-hr chart has been broken. Broadly speaking, support at the Euro’s feet is quite significant as it marks a sturdy neckline to a large head-and-shoulders pattern.

For the full details, check out the video above.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (holding support)

eur/usd daily chart

EUR/USD 4-hr Chart (wedge broken)

EUR/USD 4-hr chart

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

