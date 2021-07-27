EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Trying to Rally From Strong Support

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

EUR/USD trying to rally from big support

Falling wedge triggered on 4-hr chart

The EUR/USD is poised to rally from support in the near-term as the falling wedge on the 4-hr chart has been broken. Broadly speaking, support at the Euro’s feet is quite significant as it marks a sturdy neckline to a large head-and-shoulders pattern.

For the full details, check out the video above.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (holding support)

EUR/USD 4-hr Chart (wedge broken)

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX