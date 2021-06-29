EUR/USD Technical Outlook Looking Lower

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

EUR/USD rolling over towards a lower-low

A breakdown could lead price to the neckline of a H&S pattern

EUR/USD is rolling over towards the June low at 11847, which if broken will lead to a more substantial line of support that could constitute the neckline of a broad head-and-shoulders pattern. But before worrying about the longer-term pattern, we will want to pay attention to how price action plays out at the June low. If it holds then perhaps a larger congestion pattern forms before trading lower. It will take a fair amount of work at this juncture to turn the outlook bullish. If the low fails, then watch for a decline to the would-be neckline running over from September in the mid-11700s. This would be a big level to test.

For the full details, check out the video above.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (rolling towards big test)

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX