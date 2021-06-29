News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Technical Outlook Looking Lower

EUR/USD Technical Outlook Looking Lower

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD rolling over towards a lower-low
  • A breakdown could lead price to the neckline of a H&S pattern

EUR/USD is rolling over towards the June low at 11847, which if broken will lead to a more substantial line of support that could constitute the neckline of a broad head-and-shoulders pattern. But before worrying about the longer-term pattern, we will want to pay attention to how price action plays out at the June low. If it holds then perhaps a larger congestion pattern forms before trading lower. It will take a fair amount of work at this juncture to turn the outlook bullish. If the low fails, then watch for a decline to the would-be neckline running over from September in the mid-11700s. This would be a big level to test.

For the full details, check out the video above.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (rolling towards big test)

eur/usd daily chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

