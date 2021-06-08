News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Top Struggling to Find Follow-Through?
2021-06-08 04:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-08 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Traders Set Sights Above $70 With Uptrend Intact
2021-06-07 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Resistance at $70 as Selling Pressure Builds
2021-06-07 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-06-07 07:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion
2021-06-07 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices See Pressures Building at $1,900, ETF Outflows an Ominous Sign
2021-06-08 06:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-08 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dollar and GBPUSD Breakout Pressure Builds, But Beware an AUDUSD Outcome
2021-06-08 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-08 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-08 00:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Chinese, Mexican, US Inflation Rates; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions
2021-06-07 21:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/U54lL9eFPa
  • (Weekly Forecast) Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at Risk to US CPI Beat Before June Fed Rate Decision #Gold $XAUUSD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/chf/2021/06/05/Gold-Price-Outlook-XAUUSD-at-Risk-to-US-CPI-Beat-Before-June-Fed-Rate-Decision.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/NPF6Ae1vtV
  • 🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Outlook (MAY) Actual: 47.6 Previous: 41.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-08
  • 🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Current (MAY) Actual: 38.1 Previous: 39.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-08
  • EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Top Struggling to Find Follow-Through? #EUR $EURUSD #Euro https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2021/06/08/EURUSD-Technical-Analysis-Euro-Top-Struggling-to-Find-Follow-Through.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/nZTX3rw2gO
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Outlook (MAY) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 41.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-08
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Current (MAY) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 39.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-08
  • 🇳🇱 Inflation Rate YoY (MAY) Actual: 2.1% Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-08
  • Get our analysts’ view on the key fundamentals for Oil in Q2. Download now. https://t.co/bXrPHkaSCn https://t.co/GkP1j9lRHF
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 78.26%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/otR2HzopJ0
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Top Struggling to Find Follow-Through?

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Top Struggling to Find Follow-Through?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, Retail Trader Positioning - Technical Forecast

  • EUR/USD looks toppy, but follow-through has been lacking
  • Numerous bearish technical warning signs seem to persist
  • But, rising Euro short bets from retail traders hint otherwise

Euro Technical Outlook

The Euro is attempting to regain its footing against the US Dollar after multiple bearish technical warning signs hinted that EUR/USD was about to top. For starters, a Bearish Engulfing candlestick emerged last month as prices tested the 1.2243 – 1.2266 resistance zone. Negative RSI divergence was showing that upside momentum was fading. That can at times precede a turn lower.

Then, the pair closed under the rising trendline from late March. But, follow-through was and still appears to be lacking. Prices left behind key support at 1.2104. Resuming last month’s top would entail pushing under this level. That is where the 50-day Simple Moving Average may maintain the dominant focus to the upside. Uptrend resumption could send prices towards December peaks, between 1.2325 and 1.2350.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Top Struggling to Find Follow-Through?

Chart Created in TradingView

Zooming in on the 4-hour chart reveals a bearish ‘Death Cross’ between the 20- and 50-period SMAs. This is as prices are consolidating around the 1.2158 – 1.2181 inflection zone. Last week, the 200-period SMA maintained the dominant upside focus, it may again in the event of a near-term turn lower. As such, the Euro’s position seems neutral, which is a change of pace from what April and most of May entailed. Extending last month’s top could expose the May 13th low at 1.1984. Under that sits the April 19th low at 1.1941.

EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Top Struggling to Find Follow-Through?

Chart Created in TradingView

The IGCS gauge shows that about 35% of retail investors are net-long EUR/USD. Downside exposure has increased by 12.37% and 2.39% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The fact the majority of retail traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD may rise. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes further bolsters a bullish tone.

Euro Retail Trader Positioning

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Top Struggling to Find Follow-Through?

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Aiming Higher after Retesting Bull Flag Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Aiming Higher after Retesting Bull Flag Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-07 19:06:00
USD Technical Outlook: DXY Price Action Familiar, Suggests Selling Ahead
USD Technical Outlook: DXY Price Action Familiar, Suggests Selling Ahead
2021-06-07 12:30:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook Post NFP & Canada Jobs Data
USD/CAD Technical Outlook Post NFP & Canada Jobs Data
2021-06-04 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Threatened Ahead of US NFP - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Threatened Ahead of US NFP - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-03 14:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish