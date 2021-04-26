News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Eyeing Push to Higher Highs
2021-04-26 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-25 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-25 16:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Lack of Momentum to Foster Consolidation
2021-04-24 12:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FAANG Results in Focus as Earning Season Peaks
2021-04-26 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-22 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-25 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on FOMC as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low
2021-04-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Bullish Above Longer-term Support
2021-04-24 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) - Positive UK Data Releases Should Stem Any Further GBP/USD Declines
2021-04-23 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY May Rise at Trendline Support Following Bank of Japan Rate Decision
2021-04-25 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Support
2021-04-24 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/qpU3MXMpvF
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.23% Silver: 0.18% Oil - US Crude: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sBxXVKleaI
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.39% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/E7MdnzNXw5
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.28%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 70.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OtvZLjcwIl
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.04%) S&P 500 (-0.04%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.01%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FAANG Results in Focus as Earning Season Peaks https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/26/Dow-Jones-Hang-Seng-ASX-200-Outlook-FAANG-Results-in-Focus-as-Earning-Season-Peaks.html https://t.co/QKbk9lPEsY
  • Please join @IlyaSpivak at 22:00 EST/2:00 GMT for your cross-market weekly outlook. Register here: https://t.co/E213bTtq5C https://t.co/ESSa7VMqNu
  • HK-SH and HK-SZ stock connections have registered net southbound inflows for 6 days in a row, with total HK$ 29 billion entering the HK stock market from mainland China. It suggests that risk appetite has improved recently, potentially driving the #HSI higher. https://t.co/TZyXahrNUF
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/8G8mUX4so6 https://t.co/XIgYbwrmaU
  • *Reminder: Weekly Strategy Webinar tomorrow morning at 8:30am EDT (12:30GMT) on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Eyeing Push to Higher Highs

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Eyeing Push to Higher Highs

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Euro, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, IGCS – Talking Points:

  • The Euro looks poised to extend its recent gains against its major counterparts in the weeks ahead.
  • EUR/USD eyeing a test of key range resistance.
  • EUR/JPY pressuring downtrend extending from the 2008 highs.
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

The Euro has rebounded robustly against its major counterparts in the month of April. This period of strength looks set to endure in the coming weeks, as bullish long-term technical setups point to further upside for the trading bloc’s currency. Here are the key levels to watch for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY rates.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart – Keying in on Range Resistance

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Eyeing Push to Higher Highs

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

The EUR/USD exchange rate has surged higher in April, after toppling back to challenge the 55-EMA (1.1777) for the first time since May 2020.

Further gains appear in the offing, as the RSI and MACD track firmly above their respective neutral midpoints, and price remains constructively positioned above psychological support at 1.2000.

The exchange rate looks set to probe the resistance range at 1.2270 – 1.2290 in the weeks ahead, with a convincing break above that bringing the yearly high (1.2349) into the crosshairs.

However, if range resistance remains intact, a pullback to former resistance-turned-support at the August 2020 high (1.2011) could precede the next move higher.

EUR/USD Daily Chart – Falling Wedge Hints at Further Gains

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Eyeing Push to Higher Highs

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

Zooming into the daily chart bolsters the bullish outlook depicted on the weekly timeframe, as prices validate the break of a bullish Falling Wedge pattern and accelerate back above all six moving averages.

Indeed, with the MACD climbing to its highest levels since January, and the RSI eyeing a push into overbought territory, the path of least resistance seems skewed to the upside.

Holding constructively above 1.2080 opens the door for the exchange rate to probe psychological resistance at 1.2200. Hurdling that carves a path to challenge the yearly high (1.2349).

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Eyeing Push to Higher Highs

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 31.57% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.17 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 14.64% lower than yesterday and 11.94% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.94% higher than yesterday and 4.79% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

EUR/JPY Weekly Chart – 2008 Downtrend Under Pressure

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Eyeing Push to Higher Highs

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

EUR/JPY rates also look set to climb higher in the coming weeks, as prices challenge the downtrend extending from the 2008 highs.

A potential bullish Golden Cross moving average formation, in combination with both the MACD and RSI hovering at multi-year highs, could intensify buying pressure in the near term.

A weekly close above 131.00 probably signals the resumption of the primary uptrend and clears a path for the exchange rate to test the April 2018 high (133.49).

However, if 131.00 holds firm, prices could fall back towards the 8-EMA (129.92).

EUR/JPY Daily Chart – Bullish MA Stacking to Encourage Buyers

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Eyeing Push to Higher Highs

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

The daily timeframe also hints at further upside for EUR/JPY, as prices hold above psychological support at 130.00 and all six moving averages.

A daily close above 130.67 is needed to validate bullish potential and clear a path for the exchange rate to climb to challenge the 61.8% Fibonacci (131.74).

That being said, if resistance successfully neutralizes buying pressure, a short-term pullback to confluent support at the monthly low (129.59) and uptrend extending from the May 2020 lows seems relatively likely.

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Eyeing Push to Higher Highs

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 36.30% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.75 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 8.20% lower than yesterday and 15.79% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.91% higher than yesterday and 4.15% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Retreat from Resistance May Continue
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Retreat from Resistance May Continue
2021-04-23 12:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-23 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Entering Make-or-Break Territory - For Bulls and Bears
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Entering Make-or-Break Territory - For Bulls and Bears
2021-04-22 21:15:00
Gold Price Outlook: Are Gold Bulls Back in the Driver's Seat?
Gold Price Outlook: Are Gold Bulls Back in the Driver's Seat?
2021-04-22 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed