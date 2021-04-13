News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Short-term Chart Setting Euro Up for a Move

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

  • Euro wedge forming on the 4hr/1-hr charts
  • Levels and lines to watch in the near-term
The Euro is putting in a technical formation on the 4-hr chart (can drop down to the 1-hr time-frame) that could set into motion a move here very shortly. The proximity of price to the apex of the wedge implies a move at any time.

Within the context of the uptrend off the late March low the upside is favored as the pattern acts as a continuation-style sequence. A break out of the wedge and above 11919 should do the trick for getting things moving higher again.

On the top-side, the first meaningful level to watch is around the 11990-mark. There lies a low and a pair of highs created during March. If price can approach and break through with momentum, then a rally is possible towards the January trend-line over 12100.

If, however, we see a stalling or worse, a rejection at resistance, then the outlook from there will likely need to neutralize.

On the flip-side a breakdown out of the wedge along with 11871 is seen as likely sending EUR/USD lower. With that in mind, we do want to wait for confirmation either way before running too strongly with a trading bias.

EUR/USD 4-hr chart (wedge forming)

EUR/USD 4-hr chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

