EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Jobs Figures, Vaccine Divergence to Drive USD Higher
2021-04-06 07:00:00
Euro May Extend Rise vs. US Dollar But Overall Trend Points Lower
2021-04-06 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus
2021-04-06 06:00:00
Oil Price Susceptible to Rise in US Output Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-04-05 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-04-05 20:30:00
Equities Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-05 08:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Trendline Bounce, Possible Double Bottom
2021-04-05 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-05 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Action Set-ups: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-06 02:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility to Rise as Liquidity Returns
2021-04-05 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility to Rise as Liquidity Returns
2021-04-05 22:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: RBA Rate Decision; FOMC Minutes; Mexico Inflation; China Inflation; Canada Jobs
2021-04-05 18:35:00
Euro May Extend Rise vs. US Dollar But Overall Trend Points Lower

Euro May Extend Rise vs. US Dollar But Overall Trend Points Lower

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: NEUTRAL

  H&S chart pattern hints Euro may extend recovery vs US Dollar
  IG trader sentiment studies bolster the case for near-term gains
  Gains likely corrective within a broader EUR/USD downtrend
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The Euro has popped upward against the US Dollar to start April having finished March at a five-month low against. Near-term positioning on the 8-hour chart seems to present a bullish Head and Shoulders (H&S) chart pattern, speaking to the formation of an interim bottom. The measured-move objective implied by the setup envisions a push through initial resistance at 1.1834 to test the subsequent barrier at 1.1881.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - 8 hour

EUR/USD 8-hour chart created with TradingView

Such a move looks likely to be corrective. Indeed, looking at the daily chart, the move called for by the H&S structure implies a rise closely analogous to the upward retracement in the first half of March. Another such advance would fall well within the "rhythm" of the downtrend emanating from the Shooting Star candlestick marking the February 25 swing top.

Euro May Extend Rise vs. US Dollar But Overall Trend Points Lower

EUR/USD daily chart created with TradingView

The weekly chart reinforces the broadly bearish tilt in overall positioning, suggesting EUR/USD has clearly broken the uptrend defining it for most of 2020. This is even as it flags the 1.1630-1.1901 area as an established congestion region, where a period of sideways chop is liable to take place before the dominant trajectory – which now points downward – is reasserted anew.

Euro May Extend Rise vs. US Dollar But Overall Trend Points Lower

EUR/USD weekly chart created with TradingView

EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) statistics suggest that 50.81% of market participants are net-long EUR/USD, with the short-to-long ratio at 1.03 to 1. This is typically used as a contrarian indicator, implying thatthe tilt in exposure signals a bearish trend bias. However, traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week, warning that a reversal higher may be brewing ahead.

Euro May Extend Rise vs. US Dollar But Overall Trend Points Lower

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

