US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Set Up for More Selling
2020-12-15 13:30:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Aiming Higher Despite Tightening Covid Restrictions
2020-12-15 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-15 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-12-13 03:00:00
EURUSD Threatening at Historic Technical Resistance, GBPUSD and Dow Thwart Expectations
2020-12-15 05:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, ASX 200
2020-12-15 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook - Stuck in a Rut Ahead of FOMC Decision
2020-12-15 12:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-14 19:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trending Lower, Waiting for Latest Brexit News
2020-12-15 09:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Oscillates in Effort to Form Support
2020-12-14 22:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-14 19:15:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-14 16:48:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Set Up for More Selling

2020-12-15 13:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
US Dollar Technical Outlook:

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) looks headed lower out of sideways pattern
  • The 2018 low appears at risk in the coming weeks
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has been treading water lately after dropping through the September low to its worst levels since 2018. That looks set up to continue with the weak price action we have been seeing in recent trade.

The two week horizontal price action should at least lead to a short-term move that will continue to trek towards the 2018 low at 88.25. With how trading has been going lately, that feels like a good distance lower. However, we could see a bit of acceleration given no real big support is around until then.

We could continue to see further horizontal trading, but with the FOMC meeting tomorrow there could be reason for markets to move. Or not.

For now, the general trading bias is bearish and will remain that wait unless we see a material turnaround and the ability to hold a rally. This is seen as an unlikely event at this time. The thinking is that if we should see a drop down into the 2018 low, then we might see a tradeable rally or more develop.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is largely dominated by the Euro with it having ~57% of the index weighting. Keep an eye on EUR/USD as well for perhaps early indications as to how things may play out.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Weekly Chart (heading towards 2018 low)

dxy weekly chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (sideways move sets up for more losses)

dxy daily chart

U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY) Charts by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

