FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed, BOE, & BOJ Meetings; Canadian Inflation; Australian Jobs Report
2020-12-14 12:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook – Euro Poised to Rally Further vs Dollar
2020-12-14 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-12-13 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will WTI Rise into 2021? Technical Signals Mixed
2020-12-12 05:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-12 08:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Fed, Stimulus, British Pound, Brexit, Gold
2020-12-14 13:30:00
Gold Prices Trade Lower Amid Stimulus Hopes and Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-14 07:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed, BOE, & BOJ Meetings; Canadian Inflation; Australian Jobs Report
2020-12-14 12:00:00
GBP/USD Rates Buoyed by Extended Brexit Talks But Will Rally Last?
2020-12-14 08:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed, BOE, & BOJ Meetings; Canadian Inflation; Australian Jobs Report
2020-12-14 12:00:00
US Dollar Weakens Further Ahead of FOMC Meeting, USDJPY Nears Multi-Week Low
2020-12-14 10:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook – Euro Poised to Rally Further vs Dollar

EUR/USD Technical Outlook – Euro Poised to Rally Further vs Dollar

2020-12-14 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD holding recent burst to new cycle highs
  • Consolidation pattern set up to lead to another run
  • The 12500-area may be where it ends up relatively soon
EUR/USD poised to trade higher after consolidating

Recently, the Euro exploded above the September high, putting it in position to rally even further. However, before getting too bullish it was viewed as preferable that we see a consolidation/small pullback that held above the breakout around 12000.

So far that is exactly what we have seen. This sets EUR/USD to rally even higher in the days/weeks ahead. It may not be a straight line move higher, but the general trading bias is towards the upside for the foreseeable future.

Looking to the left on the charts, the next big level of resistance isn’t until the February 2018 high around 12500. It’s not that far away. An obtainable objective between now and the early part of January. At that juncture we could see a big reversal, but we won’t worry about that until price arrives at that point, should it.

To flip the currently bullish bias, an aggressive thrust lower is needed, and one that pushes price below the breakout point of 12011 (September high). This may not entirely reverse the trend, but would put EUR/USD on its backfoot with more losses likely in its future.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart (12500s next?)

EUR/USD weekly chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart (consolidating well)

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Charts by Tradingview

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

