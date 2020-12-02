News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook – Euro Breakout Sustainable vs Dollar?
2020-12-02 13:30:00
DAX 30 Consolidation Threatened as EUR/USD Strengthens
2020-12-02 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 17, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,158.50.
2020-12-02 08:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Deeper Pullback on OPEC+ Doubts, Rising Stockpiles
2020-12-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-01 21:15:00
Dow and Dollar Enter December with Technical Breaks and Temptation
2020-12-01 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Rebound May be Short-Lived as Resistance Lies Ahead
2020-12-02 09:35:00
Gold Price, S&P 500, AUD/USD Forecast: How Might Retail Traders Behave Next?
2020-12-02 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Hit Further as EU Hardline Countries Push for a No Deal
2020-12-02 12:59:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Gains Reversed on Trade Talk Pessimism
2020-12-02 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Remains Robust with Bleak Dollar Outlook
2020-12-01 13:00:00
USD/JPY at Key Resistance, RBA Rate Decision May Set Market Mood
2020-12-01 00:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

France pushes for no-deal Brexit if UK does not soften stance - The Times

Real Time News
  • EU are reportedly looking at ways to push ahead with the recovery fund without Hungary and Poland $EUR
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/vfElPAFyjb
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.06%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tZk1GN0YJJ
  • German government and states are said to be planning to extend closures of restaurants and hotels until Jan 10th
  • 🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change (NOV) Actual: 307K Expected: 410K Previous: 365K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-02
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.35% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.32% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Hpg0HUSJoi
  • RT @tconnellyRTE: New: the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has told EU ambassadors that if the UK Finance Bill, expected next week, co…
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change (NOV) due at 13:15 GMT (15min) Expected: 410K Previous: 365K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-02
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Interest Rate Decision due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-02
  • EU diplomat says Poland and Hungary stick to budget plan veto adds that rift is getting worse $EUR
EUR/USD Technical Outlook – Euro Breakout Sustainable vs Dollar?

EUR/USD Technical Outlook – Euro Breakout Sustainable vs Dollar?

2020-12-02 13:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD above September high, highest it’s been since spring 2018
  • A hold above 12000 will be important if the trend is to continue
  • Looking towards potential targets, the 12500-area could be next
Advertisement

EUR/USD breakout needs to hold above 12000

Yesterday, EUR/USD exploded above the September high, and in the process it snapped the multi-month range and put the euro at its best levels since the spring of 2018. At first glance it is a technically sound breakout given the power associated with it.

It will be important that price stays above 12000 if we are to see the break hold and not turn into a false breakout. A small dip before another upside push may be in order, but as long as it isn’t overtly bearish pressure then we will continue to give the upside the benefit of the doubt.

In the event the breakout holds, the next major level on the charts isn’t until the 2018 high at 12500. This could mean we see a rather sizable end-of-year rally in the works. Looking at the size of the range since September and comparing to the breakout over the summer above the March high, a 500 pip move is doable in a relatively short period of time.

A breakdown below 12000 with pressure will be cause for concern from the long-side, and at the least warrant a move towards neutral. We would want to see an immediate bullish response on any dip back inside the range, or else EUR/USD would run the risk of seeing it trade lower back towards the bottom of the range.

One potentially bearish factor some market participants are making note of is the extreme positioning in the futures market. Positioning by large speculators (hedge funds, CTAs, etc.) shows a market that is quite long. The extremes seen a couple of months back were near the same levels seen back at the top in 2018, but the size of the position has come off a bit since. Overall, positioning is a potential sign of a saturated market, but not necessarily indicative of one ready to reverse (as we are seeing). We may continue to see more upside before a heavily long futures market turns into fuel for selling.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4 EURO Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Monthly Chart (2018 high next?)

EUR/USD monthly chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart (see if breakout can hold)

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Charts by Tradingview

Tools for Forex Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
2020-12-02 03:00:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Targets 2019 / 2020 Yearly Highs
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Targets 2019 / 2020 Yearly Highs
2020-12-01 21:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Testing Multi-year Lows for Support
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Testing Multi-year Lows for Support
2020-12-01 18:00:00
FX Week Ahead: December RBA Meeting & AUD/USD Rate Forecast
FX Week Ahead: December RBA Meeting & AUD/USD Rate Forecast
2020-11-30 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish