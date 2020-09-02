News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Reversal Keeps Important Channel in Play
2020-09-02 12:30:00
Price Action Webinar Archive from Sept. 1, 2020
2020-09-01 19:16:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise
2020-09-01 06:11:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones Climbs on Strong ISM Data, ASX 200 Eyes GDP Figure
2020-09-02 01:00:00
Nasdaq Climbs With VIX 'Fear Gauge', DAX 30 Falls Alongside Dow Jones
2020-09-01 01:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Prices to Watch as RSI Rebounds From Lowest Reading Since June
2020-09-02 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Remains Encouraging on Ever-Expanding Stimulus
2020-09-01 20:05:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Backs Off 1.35, May Try Again
2020-09-02 08:00:00
Price Action Webinar Archive from Sept. 1, 2020
2020-09-01 19:16:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Reversal Keeps Important Channel in Play

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Reversal Keeps Important Channel in Play

2020-09-02 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

  • Notable reversal keeps channel structure in play
  • Using it to shape general trading bias

Euro continues to stay within confines of channel

The EUR/USD is at an interesting spot within a robust technical structure. Long-term the Euro appears to be poised for higher prices still, perhaps up to 12500, but price action suggests some more near-term backing-and-filling may develop before that can happen.

Yesterday’s price behavior was marked by a daily reversal off the top off a neatly forming upward consolidation channel. The upward sloping channel, instead of acting as a consolidation pattern, could mark waning momentum and a topping pattern, but we will continue to give the benefit of the doubt to the upside as it still looks constructive.

However, we don’t need to predict or speculate what the outcome will be, just follow the levels and eventual breaking of the pattern.

The key reversal at the top of the channel has EUR/USD set up for a dip back to the lower-end of the structure (on that journey now), where support lies around 11800. There is also a trend-line (lower parallel) rising up from May that could come into confluence and strengthen support.

This would be ideal for determining a make or break point. A hold and turn higher keeps the top-side well intact, while a break below support could indeed mark the beginning of a significantly larger retreat.

Would-be longs could use the bottom-side of the channel for potentially solid risk/reward set-ups, while would-be shorts may be best served for this support to break.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart (uptrend, channel/trend-line)

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

EUR/USD 4-hr Chart

EUR/USD 4-hr chart

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

