We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Levels to Consider Ahead of the EU Summit
2020-07-17 09:30:00
EUR/USD Eyes Fresh Highs After Break of Bullish Chart Pattern
2020-07-17 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Dollar Builds a Base, Loonie Eyes Oil
2020-07-16 21:47:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Vulnerable as RSI Snaps Upward Trend
2020-07-17 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Entering 6th Week– Breakout Levels
2020-07-16 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD May Receive a Boost Next Week on Vaccine News
2020-07-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-07-16 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.28% Germany 30: 0.26% Wall Street: -0.11% US 500: -0.14% France 40: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NFvdFoxreP
  • Austria's Kurz states that he is optimistic about the EU Summit. However, there are differences that are impossible to overcome - APA News Agency
  • This week, EUR/USD rallied to an over four-month high then retreated after. Will the news coming from the EU summit taking place today and tomorrow in Brussels boost the pair’s rally? #EURUSD, #Euro https://t.co/P2qusstVHJ
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/3JRm3MSZCm
  • Thanks @JeremyNaylor_IG - Always a pleasure!! https://t.co/SapZALexpE
  • 💶 Inflation Rate YoY Final (JUN) Actual: 0.3% Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-17
  • 💶 Inflation Rate MoM Final (JUN) Actual: 0.3% Expected: 0.3% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-17
  • 💶 Core Inflation Rate YoY Final (JUN) Actual: 0.8% Expected: 0.8% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-17
  • Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate YoY Final (JUN) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-17
  • Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate MoM Final (JUN) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-17
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Levels to Consider Ahead of the EU Summit

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Levels to Consider Ahead of the EU Summit

2020-07-17 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Outlook

  • The market rallied on the back of the US dollar weakness and Euro's strength
  • EUR vs USD price- bullish momentum remained intact

EUR/USD Price Printed a Multi-Month High

Last week, EUR/USD hit a four-week high of 1.1370 and retreated after as some bulls seemed to cut back. Ultimately, the market closed the weekly candlestick modestly in the green with a 0.4% gain. Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat around 60 and reflected a slowing bullish momentum.

On Wednesday, the pair rallied to an over four-month high of 1.1452 on the back of positive news of Coronavirus vaccine trials, combined with hopes of achieving a recovery fund deal in the EU summit taking place today and tomorrow in Brussels.

EUR/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (AUG 1, 2018 – JuLy 17, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURUSD Daily price chart 17-07-20 zoomed out
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q3 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (May 21 – JuLY 17, 2020) Zoomed IN

EURUSD Daily price chart 17-07-20 zoomed in

In late June, EUR/USD has failed on multiple occasions to break through the lower trading zone, repeatedly rebuffing efforts to put bears back in charge. As we see the chart highlights a bull flag therefore, the pair’s outlook remains positive while moving in the current trading zone 1.1508 – 1.1370.

A close below the low end of the current zone changes the outlook from positive to neutral, and may ultimately guide EURUSD’s fall towards 1.1205- around its lowest monthly level.

A further close below that could encourage bears to revisit 1.1097- the following monthly support.

On the flip side, the daily chart shows that the market rebounded from the low end of the current zone. Another close above the low end may open up a push behind EURUSD towards the high end of the zone.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Four-Hour PRICE CHART (May 29 – JuLY 17, 2020)

EURUSD Four Hour price chart 17-07-20

On July 14, EUR/USD traded above the downward sloping trendline resistance originating with the June 10 high at 1.1422, indicating a shift in favor of the bull’s control.

That said, any break below the bullish trend line originating from the July 14 low at 1.1325 would keep bearish potential alive.

To conclude, a break above the July 15 high at 1.1452 may cause a rally towards the high end of the current trading zone discussed above on the daily chart, while a break below 1.1358 could send EURUSD towards 1.1302. As such, the weekly support and resistance levels marked on the four-hour chart should be kept in focus.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Entering 6th Week– Breakout Levels
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Entering 6th Week– Breakout Levels
2020-07-16 15:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price Struggles to Build Higher
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price Struggles to Build Higher
2020-07-16 09:30:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Returns to Range Support
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Returns to Range Support
2020-07-15 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Emerges Near Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Emerges Near Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-15 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.