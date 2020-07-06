We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Selling Puts EUR/USD Back at Familiar Resistance
2020-07-06 12:30:00
S&P 500 Backs Off Trend, EURUSD Refuses Break After NFP Surge - What's Ahead?
2020-07-06 03:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off US Jobs Data as Topping Signs Remain
2020-07-03 06:33:00
Dow Jones: A True Cross Section of American Industry?
2020-07-05 12:00:00
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-02 19:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Signals and Levels to Keep in Focus
2020-07-06 09:30:00
Gold Prices Down, Not Out as China Cheerleads Stock Markets
2020-07-06 06:35:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlooks - UK Market Webinar
2020-07-06 12:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Uplift Driven by US Dollar Weakness
2020-07-06 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Price- A Clear Trend Sill Lacking
2020-07-05 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
2020-07-04 09:00:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Selling Puts EUR/USD Back at Familiar Resistance

2020-07-06 12:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
EUR/USD Price Analysis & News

  • Chinese Stocks Surge, Sapping Demand from Safe-Haven US Dollar
  • ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI a Short-Term Focus
  • Euro Bulls Gear Up for EU Summit Showdown

A notable pick up in risk sentiment stemming from the impressive gains in Chinese stocks overnight sees the safe-haven US Dollar on the backfoot, which in turn has seen the Euro among the key beneficiaries of USD selling. With EUR/USD back above 1.1300, the pair is back at familiar resistance with the trendline from the March 9th peak in focus. In the short term, we look to the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI to generate volatility in the pair. That said, a reading firmly above the expansion/contraction level of 50 could propel the pair higher, bringing the Euro back towards 1.14.

Monday July 6th 1500BST: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Consensus 50.1 (High/low range = 54.0-44.9)

EUR Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our Fresh Q3 EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: IG Charts.

Euro Bulls are Awaiting the EU Summit

EUR/USD BULLISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 19% 12%
Weekly -12% 8% 0%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

The main focus for the Euro this month will be on the EU summit on July 17th, in which the key topic will be on the EU recovery fund. In turn, speculators have grown increasingly bullish on the Euro in anticipation of a potential agreement. That said, with last week’s legal battle between the German Constitutional Court and the ECB coming to an end, there is a little less uncertainty out there for the Euro, the mood music remains positive for now. Alongside this, the STOXX banking index has also continued to trend higher and thus becoming less of a drag on the Euro.

EUR/USD vs STOXX Bank Index

EUR/USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Selling Puts EUR/USD Back at Familiar Resistance

Source: Refinitiv.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

EUR/JPY Price Forecast: EUR vs JPY Tests Well-Defined Technical Levels
2020-07-06 14:14:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Signals and Levels to Keep in Focus
2020-07-06 09:30:00
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: A Possible Reversal on the Horizon
2020-07-03 14:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch For RBA Next Week
2020-07-03 11:12:00
