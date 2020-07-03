We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Rebounds From a Well-Defined Support Level
2020-07-03 09:30:00
EUR/USD, S&P 500 Stock Index May Fall on Fed Balance Sheet Contraction
2020-07-03 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off US Jobs Data as Topping Signs Remain
2020-07-03 06:33:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top
2020-07-01 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-02 19:30:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 React to June 2020 Jobs Data
2020-07-02 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Retains Bullish Behavior in July to Mark Fresh 2020 High
2020-07-03 05:00:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 React to June 2020 Jobs Data
2020-07-02 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU/UK Trade Disagreements Continue to Cap Sterling
2020-07-03 08:04:00
British Pound Begins Countdown to Hard Brexit - The End is Nigh?
2020-07-02 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.25%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/eMgB5Ayter
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (JUN) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 45.4 Previous: 42.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-03
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.29% Gold: 0.00% Oil - US Crude: -1.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qiJaDgGEu9
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/OEgHVYXEu0
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.02% Wall Street: -0.13% Germany 30: -0.36% France 40: -0.76% FTSE 100: -1.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zC3LkhJIO2
  • Struggling to define key levels? Floor-Trader Pivots assist traders in identifying areas in a chart where price is likely to approach and can be used to set appropriate targets, while effectively managing risk. Learn how to use this indicator here: https://t.co/8hv3bqCeKm https://t.co/cAuGZRy8GI
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Final (JUN) Actual: 47.1 Expected: 47 Previous: 29.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-03
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Final (JUN) Actual: 47.7 Expected: 47.6 Previous: 30 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-03
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Final (JUN) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 47 Previous: 29.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-03
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Final (JUN) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 47.6 Previous: 30 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-03
EUR/USD Price Rebounds From a Well-Defined Support Level

EUR/USD Price Rebounds From a Well-Defined Support Level

2020-07-03 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Outlook

  • Investors weigh positive data versus the accelerating virus spread
  • Bullish signals on EUR vs USD price chart

EUR/USD- Hesitant Bulls

On Tuesday, EUR/USD climbed to its highest level in a week at 1.1348 then retreated after highlighting bull’s reluctance to steer the price higher. Yet, the weekly candlestick closed on Friday in the green with a near 0.4% gain.

The market’s optimism weakened due to the surging coronavirus cases in the US and elsewhere. However, the recent positive economic performance in Europe and the US kept demand on riskier currencies intact.

EUR/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (AUG 1, 2018 – July 3, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURUSD Daily price chart 03-07-20 zoomed out
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (MaRCH 27– July 3, 2020) Zoomed IN

EURUSD Daily price chart 03-07-20 zoomed in

On June 16, EUR/USD corrected its upward trend and traded in a downside channel creating a bull flag pattern. Last week, the price climbed to the current trading zone 1.1205 – 1.1370 and was rejected on multiple occasions around the low end of the zone indicating that the market may resume bullish price action.

A close above the high end of the aforementioned zone may cause a rally towards 1.1508, and any further close above that level could extend the rally towards 1.1639.

On the other hand, any close below the low end of the zone signals that EURUSD could press towards 1.1097. A further close below that level could send the price even lower towards 1.0992.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Four-Hour PRICE CHART (JUne 1 – July 3, 2020)

EURUSD Four Hour price chart 03-07-20

Yesterday, EUR/USD failed to break above the higher line of the downside channel discussed above on the daily chart and reversed lower towards the uptrend line originated from the June 2 low at 1.1115. Hence, a break below this line would generate a bearish signal while any break above the higher line of the downside channel mentioned above would generate a bullish signal.

To conclude, a break above 1.1388 may trigger a rally towards 1.1464 while, a break below 1.1168 could send EURUSD towards 1.1107. Nonetheless, the weekly support and resistance levels underlined on the four-hour chart should be monitored.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch For RBA Next Week
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch For RBA Next Week
2020-07-03 11:12:00
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Coils– Breakout Levels
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Coils– Breakout Levels
2020-07-02 15:30:00
USD/CHF Price Forecast: A Selloff or a Further Consolidation?
USD/CHF Price Forecast: A Selloff or a Further Consolidation?
2020-07-02 09:30:00
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Rebounds off Support– GBP/USD Levels
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Rebounds off Support– GBP/USD Levels
2020-07-01 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.