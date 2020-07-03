EUR/USD Price Rebounds From a Well-Defined Support Level

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.25%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/eMgB5Ayter

Heads Up:🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (JUN) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 45.4 Previous: 42.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-03

Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.29% Gold: 0.00% Oil - US Crude: -1.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qiJaDgGEu9

Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/OEgHVYXEu0

Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.02% Wall Street: -0.13% Germany 30: -0.36% France 40: -0.76% FTSE 100: -1.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zC3LkhJIO2

Struggling to define key levels? Floor-Trader Pivots assist traders in identifying areas in a chart where price is likely to approach and can be used to set appropriate targets, while effectively managing risk. Learn how to use this indicator here: https://t.co/8hv3bqCeKm https://t.co/cAuGZRy8GI

🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Final (JUN) Actual: 47.1 Expected: 47 Previous: 29.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-03

🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Final (JUN) Actual: 47.7 Expected: 47.6 Previous: 30 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-03

Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Final (JUN) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 47 Previous: 29.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-03