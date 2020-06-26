We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro vs USD Price Tests Critical Chart Levels
2020-06-26 09:30:00
S&P 500 Refuses COVID, Financial Warning Breakdown as Dollar Risk Profile Rises
2020-06-26 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as a Double Top Takes Shape
2020-06-26 06:00:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil Prices, Energy ETFs: Relations and Correlations
2020-06-26 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech
2020-06-25 15:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech
2020-06-24 21:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Hang Seng Eyes Resistance, Stocks May Wobble on Virus Woes, US-HK Bill
2020-06-26 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: 2012 High Back on Radar, RSI Eyes Overbought Zone
2020-06-26 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Coiling for a Breakout
2020-06-26 08:05:00
GBP/USD, S&P 500 Stall as Coronavirus Concerns Eat at Market Sentiment
2020-06-26 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Could be Short Lived
2020-06-24 18:30:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
  • 🇲🇽 Economic Activity YoY (APR) Actual: -19.9% Expected: -21.1% Previous: -2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-26
  • 🇲🇽 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: $-3.523B Expected: $1.417B Previous: $-3.087B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-26
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.22%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 64.46%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Qb28JmhIQd
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Economic Activity YoY (APR) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -21.1% Previous: -2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-26
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Balance of Trade (MAY) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $1.417B Previous: $-3.087B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-26
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.74% Silver: 0.16% Gold: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fVoE2wp7Ji
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.06% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/dFhJNW1gUe
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 1.25% France 40: 1.21% Germany 30: 0.50% US 500: -0.10% Wall Street: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/yla0vK3McN
  • #Brexit: Deal or no deal? What are the building points for discussion and what are the next steps with the EU? Find out from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/Q3L0Rzwivr https://t.co/qljP3GyGYe
  • UK Chancellor Sunak says furlough scheme will last 8 months, adds that the scheme is not sustainable indefinitely
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro vs USD Price Tests Critical Chart Levels

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro vs USD Price Tests Critical Chart Levels

2020-06-26 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Euro vs US Dollar Technical Outlook

  • U.S. dollar benefits from a weaker risk-on sentiment
  • EUR vs USD price chart exposes a continuation pattern

EUR/USD- Bulls Ease Up

On Friday, EUR/USD declined to an over two-week low at 1.1168 then closed the weekly candlestick in the red with a 0.7% loss highlighting the weakness of bulls.

The recent surging coronavirus cases in the US and elsewhere combined with the latest IMF expectations of a deeper global recession led investors this week to favor the world reserve currency and avoid riskier currencies.

EUR/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (AUG 1, 2018 – June 26, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURUSD Daily price chart 26-06-20 zoomed out
EUR/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (May 8– June 26, 2020) Zoomed IN

EURUSD Daily price chart 26-06-20 zoomed in

On June 10, EUR/USD made a three-month high at 1.1422 then paused its upward trend and traded in bull flag therefore, any break above the higher line of the downside channel would be considered a bullish signal.

At the start of this week, the pair climbed back to the current trading zone 1.1205 – 1.1370 indicating that bulls were not done yet. Nonetheless, bulls showed a weak sign as the price failed to test the high end of the zone.

A close below the low end of the zone reflects the bull’s hesitation and this could send EURUSD towards 1.1097. Any further close below that level may encourage bears to press towards 1.0992.

On the flip side, another failure in closing below the low-end signals that bulls could reattempt testing the high end of the zone, and any further close above that level may extend the rally towards 1.1508.

EUR/USD Four-Hour PRICE CHART (May 14 – June 26, 2020)

EURUSD Four Hour price chart 26-06-20

On Monday, EUR/USD broke above the lower downtrend line originated from the June 10 high at 1.1422, and generated a bullish signal. On Wednesday, the price reversed lower yet rebounded yesterday from the uptrend line originated from the May 14 low at 1.0774. Therefore, any violation of this line would generate a bearish signal while any break above the higher downtrend line originated from the aforementioned June 10 high would generate a bullish signal.

To conclude, a break below 1.1168 could send EURUSD towards 1.1107 while, a break above 1.1388 could trigger a rally towards 1.1464. With that said, the daily support and resistance marked on the four-hour chart should be considered.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

