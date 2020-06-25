We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Price Under Pressure, Eyes Support
2020-06-25 17:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rates at the Mercy of US Trade Talks
2020-06-25 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia-Pacific Stocks Set to Fall on Virus Concern; Crude Oil Prices Tumble
2020-06-25 01:00:00
Crude Oil, DAX & Silver: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-24 11:35:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech
2020-06-25 15:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech
2020-06-24 21:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Faces First Test - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-25 14:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Real US Rates Matter More than US Dollar for Gold
2020-06-25 11:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Under Pressure Again
2020-06-25 08:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rates at the Mercy of US Trade Talks
2020-06-25 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Could be Short Lived
2020-06-24 18:30:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.33%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 63.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1N1AmHiIX4
  • Copper: Bulls ease up and yet remain in charge. Get your copper market update from @malkudsi here:https://t.co/DAdBGTSNwc https://t.co/mx72IuapG3
  • It doesn't look like there is enough 'surprise' in the Banxico's 50bp rate cut (to 5.00%) to lift $USDMXN to a clear breakout
  • 🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 5% Expected: 5% Previous: 5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-25
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.21% Germany 30: 0.18% FTSE 100: 0.17% US 500: 0.17% Wall Street: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/JnJA96mKV0
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 5% Previous: 5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-25
  • California virus cases increase 2.8%, same as prior 7-day average - BBG
  • Fed's George: - There are a number of risks, virus primarily one that could delay recovery - Won't know if we need more accommodation for a while - BBG
  • While the Dow Jones and S&P 500 struggle with capturing prior highs, the Nasdaq 100 presses higher. Get your #equities market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/jbpClat7Gn https://t.co/6mwFOZXn78
  • US 7-Year notes Draw 0.511% Primary Dealers Awarded:21.7% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 62.6% Direct Bidders Accepted: 15.7% B/C Ratio: 2.49
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Price Under Pressure, Eyes Support

Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Price Under Pressure, Eyes Support

2020-06-25 17:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD PRICE OUTLOOK: EURO SLIDES AGAINST US DOLLAR AS RISK APPETITE SIMMERS

  • EUR/USD price action gives back gains notched earlier this week in a potential bearish reversal
  • Spot EUR/USD is currently trading slightly above technical support near the 1.2200-price level
  • EUR/USD bears could strongarm the Euro lower against its anti-risk US Dollar peer

EUR/USD prices have slid sharply over the last two trading sessions and reversed more than half of the 140-pip gain to start the week. Spot EUR/USD selling pressure has recently succumbed to fading risk appetite amid the return of coronavirus fears and rising US-EU trade tension.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -5% -1%
Weekly 10% -18% -9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (18 FEB TO 25 JUN 2020)

Euro Price Chart EURUSD Forecast

EUR/USD downside since Wednesday has pushed spot prices back below the negatively-sloped 8-day exponential moving average. This suggests Euro bears have regained control over the major currency pair’s short-term direction.

EUR/USD price action now eyes a key technical support level around the 1.1200-handle. This zone of confluence is highlighted by the 34-day exponential moving average as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March’s violent trading range.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

These technical barriers might bolster spot EUR/USD if the latest influx of currency volatility wanes and market sentiment improves. Conversely, risk aversion could gain traction and send EUR/USD prices toward the 1.1000-level if the Euro falters against its safe-haven US Dollar counterpart and experiences a breakdown beneath current month-to-date lows.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Faces First Test - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Faces First Test - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-25 14:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price – Struggles to Trade in a Clear Direction
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price – Struggles to Trade in a Clear Direction
2020-06-25 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Could be Short Lived
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Could be Short Lived
2020-06-24 18:30:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Trend Compression- Breakout Levels
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Trend Compression- Breakout Levels
2020-06-24 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.