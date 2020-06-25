Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Price Under Pressure, Eyes Support

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.33%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 63.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1N1AmHiIX4

Copper: Bulls ease up and yet remain in charge. Get your copper market update from @malkudsi here:https://t.co/DAdBGTSNwc https://t.co/mx72IuapG3

It doesn't look like there is enough 'surprise' in the Banxico's 50bp rate cut (to 5.00%) to lift $USDMXN to a clear breakout

🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 5% Expected: 5% Previous: 5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-25

Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.21% Germany 30: 0.18% FTSE 100: 0.17% US 500: 0.17% Wall Street: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/JnJA96mKV0

Heads Up:🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 5% Previous: 5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-25

California virus cases increase 2.8%, same as prior 7-day average - BBG

Fed's George: - There are a number of risks, virus primarily one that could delay recovery - Won't know if we need more accommodation for a while - BBG

While the Dow Jones and S&P 500 struggle with capturing prior highs, the Nasdaq 100 presses higher. Get your #equities market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/jbpClat7Gn https://t.co/6mwFOZXn78