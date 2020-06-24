Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Trend Compression- Breakout Levels

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Euro updated technical trade levels & sentiment – Weekly Chart

EUR /USD falters ahead of 2020 highs – risk for correction while below 1.1370

Critical support at 1.1029 – breach / close above 1.1449 needed to fuel leg higher

Euro rallied more than 0.9% against the US Dollar this week with EUR/USD rebounding off a key technical confluence zone we’ve been tracking for months now. The recent recovery may be short-lived however as price holds below the yearly highs and we’re on the lookout for a breakout of this two-week range for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Euro trade setup and more.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Euro Weekly Price Outlook we noted to look for a break of the 1.0777-1.0987 range for guidance with a breach / weekly close above need to keep the focus on, “subsequent topside objectives at 1.1092 and 1.1167/87 (critical).” EUR/USD blasted through this threshold into the close of May with the rally faltering early in June at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 decline at 1.1370.

The subsequent pullback tested support this week back at 1.1167/87 with bullish invalidation now raised to the 50% retracement at 1.1029. A topside breach from here keeps the focus on the 2019 objective yearly open at 1.1445- look for a reaction there with a close above needed to mark a larger reversal in trend towards 1.1597.

Bottom line: Euro failed to breach the yearly highs on this last stretch and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the risk remains for further weakness while below 1.1370. From a trading standpoint, the focus is on a break of the 1.1167-1.1370 range for guidance – losses should be limited to 1.1029 IF price is indeed heading higher. Ultimately, a larger pullback may offer more favorable entries closer to trend support. I’ll publish an updated Euro Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short EUR/USD - the ratio stands at -1.78 (35.99% of traders are long) – bullish reading

Long positions are 14.50% lower than yesterday and 16.36% higher from last week

Short positions are 3.33% higher than yesterday and 8.57% lower from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

EUR/USD BEARISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 12% -3% 2% Weekly 14% -13% -5%

Key Euro / US Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

