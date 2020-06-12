We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Chart Signals a Possible Pullback- EUR vs USD Price Forecast
2020-06-12 10:00:00
EUR/USD Falters as COVID-19 Cases Surge, US Stocks May Recover
2020-06-12 06:00:00
S&P 500 Index, Crude Oil Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated
2020-06-12 01:00:00
US Dollar and Yen Surge as Stocks Crater. APAC Equities, AUD to Follow?
2020-06-11 23:00:00
Dow Plunges Below 200 Day Average, Dollar Flips to Haven as Virus Fear Returns
2020-06-12 04:00:00
US Dollar Rises from the Dead as VIX Soars, Stocks Drop Sharply
2020-06-11 20:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Grapples at Fibonacci Resistance...Again
2020-06-11 19:10:00
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips
2020-06-12 07:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Weak Ahead of Friday's GDP Data
2020-06-11 08:00:00
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
EUR/USD Chart Signals a Possible Pullback- EUR vs USD Price Forecast

2020-06-12 10:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Euro vs US Dollar Technical Outlook

  • EUR/USD slows down its rally as Coronavirus fears return
  • EUR vs USD price chart exposes a weaker bullish momentum

EUR/USD- Weaker Buying Pressure

On Friday, EUR/USD rallied to an over eleven-week high at 1.1383 then closed the weekly candlestick in the green with a 1.6% gain.

This week, bulls have eased up amid concerns that a resurgence of the Covid-19 cases in some southern and westerns US states could pause the recovery in economies reopening from lockdowns.

EUR/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (AUG 20, 2018 – June 12, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURUSD Daily price chart 12-06-20 zoomed out
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q2 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD DAILY PRICE CHART ( March 27 – June 12, 2020) Zoomed IN

EURUSD Daily price chart 12-06-20 zoomed in

On May 25, EUR/USD carved out a higher low at 1.0870 hinting that the scale was tipping towards bull’s side. Therefore, the market ended its sideways move and rallied above well-defined resistance levels.

On Wednesday, the price printed its highest level in three months at 1.1422 nonetheless, the pair declined to the current trading zone 1.1205 -1.1370 signaling a weaker bullish sentiment.

A close below the low end of the aforementioned trading zone reflects bulls hesitation and could send EURUSD towards 1.1097. Any further close below that level may send the price even lower towards 1.0992.

On the other hand, a close above the high end of the zone signals that bulls could push towards 1.1508. Any further close above that level may extend the rally towards 1.1639.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Four-Hour PRICE CHART (May 1 – June 12, 2020)

EURUSD Four Hour price chart 12-06-20

Last week, EUR/USD rebounded from 1.1383 then retreated to the current trading zone discussed above on the daily chart and flattened its upward trend indicating that bulls were losing steam. At present, the market trades above the uptrend line originated from the June 4 low at 1.1194 that said, any violation of this line would generate a bearish signal.

A break below 1.1179 could send EURUSD towards 1.1116 on the other hand, any break above 1.1433 could trigger a rally towards 1.1508. Nonetheless, the daily support and resistance marked on the four-hour chart should be monitored.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

