EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
News
EUR/USD Trades at 3-Month High Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2020-06-04 07:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Turn Brewing at 3-Month High?
2020-06-04 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
News
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
News
Russell 2000 Bests Nasdaq Rally, Bonds Plunge on ADP & PMI Data
2020-06-03 18:05:00
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-06-03 11:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
News
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.25.
2020-06-04 08:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Increasingly Nervous About Brexit
2020-06-04 08:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-06-02 19:57:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Turn Brewing at 3-Month High?

2020-06-04 05:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro at 3-month highs after sharp seven-day climb vs US Dollar
  • Near-term chart positioning warns that a top might be forming
  • Sentiment studies may be nearing a bullish positioning extreme

A spirited Euro recovery brought the currency through range resistance and extended to the highest level since mid-March, scoring an impressive seven-day winning streak along the way. Prices are now perched ahead of inflection point resistance at 1.1239. Breaking above this barrier on a daily closing basis seems to set the stage for a run at the 2020 swing top at 1.1496.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

EUR/USD daily chart created with TradingView

Alternatively, a move below resistance-turned-support at 1.1147 probably opens the door for a pullback to retest the recently broken range top near the 1.10 figure. In fact, zooming in to the four-hour chart suggests this may well be the way forward. The appearance of a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern coupled with negative RSI divergence hints that a top may be taking shape.

Confirmation of bearish reversal requires a breach of rising trend line support guiding the past week’s climb and defining the near-term upward bias. Managing to do so is likely to put prices in close-enough proximity to support at 1.1147 to demand a further breach of this barrier to make for a short trade setup with acceptable risk/reward parameters.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - 4 hour

EUR/USD 4-hour chart created with TradingView

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Trader sentiment data warns would-be sellers against over-extrapolating the case for weakness just yet however. IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) statistics suggest that 65.31% of market participants are net-short EUR/USD, with the short-to-long ratio at 1.88 to 1. This is typically used as a contrarian indicator, implying thatthe tilt in tradersexposure points to an bullish trend bias.

In fact, traders are more net-short now than they were previously, with the skew 0.97 percent deeper compared with yesterday and 12.58 percent greater than a week ago. That may speak to strengthening upside pressure. However, positioning has been stretched to levels where bullish sentiment extremes have repeatedly occurred over the past year, so capitulation may well be on the horizon.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart, trader sentiment

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

