EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Key Level as EU Growth Outlook Darkens
2020-03-20 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Hopes for Lifeline at 3-Year Low
2020-03-20 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil on Pace for Worst Monthly Decline in its History
2020-03-19 18:00:00
Gold Prices Down Despite Forceful Coronavirus Stimulus Surge
2020-03-19 07:21:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Coronavirus Panic Selling Erases Trump Rally
2020-03-19 16:30:00
Dow, S&P Slammed as Treasuries, USD Show Violent Gyrations
2020-03-18 21:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since May 23 when Gold traded near 1,283.93.
2020-03-20 08:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Virus On Hopes US May Stem Price War
2020-03-20 07:36:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD: Pound Sterling Pops as BoE Cuts Rates to 0.1%, Boosts QE
2020-03-19 15:16:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Attempting to Stabilize After Huge Losses
2020-03-19 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Sinks, USD/JPY Nears 2019 Peak. AUD/USD Gains on More RBA Stimulus
2020-03-20 00:00:00
US Dollar Climbs as EUR/USD Eyes 2017 Low, USD/JPY & USD/MXN Explode
2020-03-19 21:00:00
Real Time News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Hopes for Lifeline at 3-Year Low

2020-03-20 06:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro sinks through 3-year support, probing below 1.07 figure
  • Bounce above 1.10 needed to neutralize near-term bearish bias
  • Trader sentiment studies bolster the case for Euro weakness

The Euro swiftly banished hopes for a rebound that briefly flashing on the daily chart mid-week, accelerating downward against the US Dollar to puncture three-year support in the 1.0783-1.0880 area. That put prices squarely atop the 78.6% Fibonacci expansion at 1.0652. Breaking below this barrier on a daily closing basis may open the way for a challenge of the 100% Fib at 1.0422.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

EUR/USD daily chart created with TradingView

Turning to the 4-hour chart offers a glimpse of what might happen were EUR/USD to attempt recovery. Resistance begins in the 1.0777-84 zone, followed by a minor inflection point at 1.0848. A break of downward-sloping trend resistance is probably a prerequisite for neutralizing immediate selling pressure however. Doing that would require prices to extend north of the 1.10 figure.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - 4 hour

EUR/USD 4-hour chart created with TradingView

Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Euro vs US Dollar price, trader sentiment chart

Retail positioning data shows 56.19% of traders are net-long, with the long-to-short ratio at 1.28 to 1. IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, sothe net-longskew in tradersexposure suggests that EUR/USD is biased downward.

The number of traders net-long is 12.27% higher than yesterday and 52.67% higher from last week.The net-short tally is down 11.53% from yesterday and 30.31% lower compared with a week before. On balance, this speaks to strengthening conviction in bearish follow-through.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

