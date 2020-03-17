EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From Chart Support

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: NEUTRAL

Euro may bounce vs US Dollar after Bullish Engulfing candle setup forms

Four-hour chart warning that key resistance levels remain intact for now

Retail trader sentiment studies hint sellers may soon retake the initiative

The Euro stalled at support-turned-resistance in the 1.1070-1.1103 area – a barrier reinforced by a recently broken downward-sloping barrier set from September 2018 – having recoiled from highs near the 1.15 figure (as expected). The appearance of a Bullish Engulfing candlestick pattern here suggests that a rebound may be brewing ahead.

The first layer of resistance is at 1.1219, the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion. A break above that confirmed on a daily closing basis initially exposes the 38.2% level at 1.1324. Neutralizing scope for gains and animating sellers in earnest probably requires a reversal through immediate support as well as the 1.0992-1.1009 support shelf. That would put the 1.0783-1.0880 inflection zone back into focus.

EUR/USD daily chart created with TradingView

Unable to see the image? Click here.

Zooming in to the 4-hour chart for a look at near-term positioning warns against over-extrapolating the case for recovery. Prices have broken the bounds of the uptrend from late February and remain capped by resistance in the 1.1185-1.1214 region, a threshold reinforced by a falling trend line established from the March 8 high. Breaking these barriers seems necessary to overturn the immediate bearish bias.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart created with TradingView

Unable to see the image? Click here.

Recommended by Ilya Spivak Building Confidence in Trading Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Unable to see the image? Click here.

Retail positioning data shows 56.09% of traders are net-short, with the short-to-long ratio at 1.28 to 1. IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, sothe net-shortskew in traders’exposure suggests that EUR/USD may continue to rise.

However, the number of traders net-short is lower than yesterday and down a non-trivial 25.37 percent compared with the prior week.This suggests that – despite the overall skew in retail exposure – EUR/USD may soon face selling pressure.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

Recommended by Ilya Spivak Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter