We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From Chart Support
2020-03-17 04:00:00
Recession Risk Intensifies as Crude Crashes & Coronavirus Festers
2020-03-16 20:32:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
US Dollar Soars, Wall Street Confirms Bear Market, Gold Prices Drop. What Now?
2020-03-16 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
2020-03-17 03:25:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Hits Crisis Highs Amid Cross-Asset Volatility Explosion
2020-03-16 13:38:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Climbs off the Lows but Recovery Remains Unlikely
2020-03-16 18:15:00
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Hits Crisis Highs Amid Cross-Asset Volatility Explosion
2020-03-16 13:38:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are safe-haven assets and how can you trade them? Find out: https://t.co/B9RRWB7sZ0 https://t.co/SSMscp9Yl6
  • The British #Pound downtrend appears to show some signs of hesitation with $GBPCAD, $GBPNZD and $GBPCHF focusing on key levels of immediate support. What does #Sterling face ahead? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/03/17/British-Pound-Technical-Forecast-GBPCAD-GBPNZD-GBPCHF.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr
  • #EURUSD: Bullish Engulfing candle setup on the daily chart hints a bounce may be ahead but the 4hr chart warns near-term resistance is still intact while easing net-short tilt in trader positioning hints at coming weakness. #technicalanalysis https://t.co/sPM4drdrmB
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/5uo4ydJEaA
  • Here is a preview of my GBP charts for the upcoming piece to come soon! #GBP https://t.co/Z4IJhSQfD9
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Industrial Production (YoY) (JAN F), Actual: -2.3% Expected: N/A Previous: -2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/BouA0VqgSH
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.57%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 77.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/01ica1zbtx
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/tEf1bgaKim
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Industrial Production (YoY) (JAN F) due at 04:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From Chart Support

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From Chart Support

2020-03-17 04:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: NEUTRAL

  • Euro may bounce vs US Dollar after Bullish Engulfing candle setup forms
  • Four-hour chart warning that key resistance levels remain intact for now
  • Retail trader sentiment studies hint sellers may soon retake the initiative

The Euro stalled at support-turned-resistance in the 1.1070-1.1103 area – a barrier reinforced by a recently broken downward-sloping barrier set from September 2018 – having recoiled from highs near the 1.15 figure (as expected). The appearance of a Bullish Engulfing candlestick pattern here suggests that a rebound may be brewing ahead.

The first layer of resistance is at 1.1219, the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion. A break above that confirmed on a daily closing basis initially exposes the 38.2% level at 1.1324. Neutralizing scope for gains and animating sellers in earnest probably requires a reversal through immediate support as well as the 1.0992-1.1009 support shelf. That would put the 1.0783-1.0880 inflection zone back into focus.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

EUR/USD daily chart created with TradingView

Unable to see the image? Click here.

Zooming in to the 4-hour chart for a look at near-term positioning warns against over-extrapolating the case for recovery. Prices have broken the bounds of the uptrend from late February and remain capped by resistance in the 1.1185-1.1214 region, a threshold reinforced by a falling trend line established from the March 8 high. Breaking these barriers seems necessary to overturn the immediate bearish bias.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From Chart Support

EUR/USD 4-hour chart created with TradingView

Unable to see the image? Click here.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From Chart Support

Unable to see the image? Click here.

Retail positioning data shows 56.09% of traders are net-short, with the short-to-long ratio at 1.28 to 1. IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, sothe net-shortskew in tradersexposure suggests that EUR/USD may continue to rise.

However, the number of traders net-short is lower than yesterday and down a non-trivial 25.37 percent compared with the prior week.This suggests that – despite the overall skew in retail exposure – EUR/USD may soon face selling pressure.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
2020-03-17 03:25:00
DAX 30, CAC 40 - Historical Crash Difficult to Guage Anymore
DAX 30, CAC 40 - Historical Crash Difficult to Guage Anymore
2020-03-16 12:00:00
Gold Price Hit Lower, Silver Price Smashed to Decade Low in Commodities Rout
Gold Price Hit Lower, Silver Price Smashed to Decade Low in Commodities Rout
2020-03-16 10:30:00
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound- Key Chart Points to Consider
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound- Key Chart Points to Consider
2020-03-13 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.