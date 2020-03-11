We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
News
EUR/USD Unfinished Uptrend Move, Euro vs US Dollar Price Forecast
2020-03-11 10:45:00
ECB President Lagarde Warns of Risks to Financial Markets from Coronavirus Epidemic
2020-03-11 09:54:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
News
London Stocks, GBP Shrug Off Emergency Rate Cut Ahead of UK Budget
2020-03-11 10:00:00
Coronavirus Latest: Bank of England Delivers Emergency Rate Cut, GBP/USD Volatile
2020-03-11 09:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
News
Japanese Yen May Rise if COVID-19 Triggers a Credit Crisis
2020-03-11 05:00:00
USD/CAD May Rise as USD/JPY and Dow Jones Fall on Trader Bets
2020-03-11 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
News
Gold Price Pullback Fizzles Amid Speculation for More Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-11 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coronavirus Breakout Stalls at 1700
2020-03-10 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News
Mexican Peso Latest: USD/MXN Price Spikes and Extreme Volatility Continue
2020-03-11 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Look to Trump Stimulus Plan for Direction
2020-03-11 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
Breaking news

British Pound down after Bank of England issues emergency 50bps rate cut to counter coronavirus impact

Real Time News
  • The #FTSE 100 index of the major London-listed stocks has gained only modestly after the surprise cut in UK Bank Rate. Get your UK market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/niOu7NDoAs https://t.co/ygrNSPmSgR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.38%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 73.21%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/keNkC9uG2g
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD MBA Mortgage Applications (MAR 6) due at 11:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 15.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-11
  • Trader confidence has rallied strongly Tuesday after the recent sharp falls in stock markets and crude #oil prices. Get your crude oil market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Y5pbgtQul7 #OOTT https://t.co/lhZvjXTitc
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.91% Gold: 0.83% Oil - US Crude: -2.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zXBppt986C
  • Italy to spend EUR 25bln on measures to combat coronavirus
  • Source reports state that the BoJ are to keep purchasing ETFs at current pace of around JPY 100bln per day to support stock market at least until end of fiscal year on March 31st
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.78% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.69% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.28% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wAp82clol4
  • Italian PM does not rule out even more restrictive measures on country to tackle coronavirus
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.77% Germany 30: 1.54% Wall Street: -2.25% US 500: -2.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ykGuYa1Lh2
EUR/USD Unfinished Uptrend Move, Euro vs US Dollar Price Forecast

2020-03-11 10:45:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
EUR/USD Technical Analysis

  • Mind the gaps on EUR vs USD chart
  • Levels and signals to consider

EUR/USD – Bulls in charge

On Friday, Euro rallied against US Dollar to 1.1354 – its highest level in over seven months. The market retreated after, as some bulls seemed to cut back. Yet, the weekly candlestick closed with 2.3% gain.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell 77 to 70 signaling a weaker uptrend move

EUR/USD Daily PRice CHART (JULY 1, 2018 – Mar 11, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURUSD Daily price chart 11-03-20 zoomed out
EUR/USD Daily Price CHART (Sep 25 – Mar 11, 2020) Zoomed in

EURUSD Daily price chart 11-03-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed that last week EUR/USD opened with a gap to the upside (breakaway gap) then closed above the 50-day average providing two bullish signals in that day. On Friday, the price moved to a higher trading zone 1.1240- 1.1412 highlighting the bullish outlook of the market.

This week, the price opened with another upward gap (runaway gap) indicating that uptrend move could be far from finished, as we have not seen any exhaustion gap yet. Yesterday, the market failed to move to a higher trading zone. Thus, the price could be on its way for a test of the low end.

A close below the low end of the zone reflects bull’s reluctance. This could lead some of them to exit the market allowing EURUSD to fall towards 1.1108. Further close below 1.1059 may send the price even lower towards 1.0951. That said, the daily and weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the other hand, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone could mean bull’s comeback, and might cause a rally towards the high end of the zone. Further close above that level may embolden bulls to push towards 1.1508. Yet, the daily resistance area marked on the chart should be kept in focus.

EUR/USD four Hour Price CHART (Jan 29 – Mar 11, 2020)

From the four-hour chart, we noticed that in late February EUR/USD started uptrend move creating higher highs with higher lows. On Monday, the price flirted with 1.1500 handle.

A break above 1.1371 could cause a rally towards 1.1412. Although, the daily resistance underscored on the chart should be monitored. On the flip side, any break below 1.1204 could send the price toward 1.1118. Nevertheless, the daily support level printed on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to know more about key technical levels in a further bullish/bearish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

