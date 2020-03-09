We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Soars as Global Markets Crumble
2020-03-09 05:01:00
Yen, Euro and Franc Climb on Crude Oil Price Crash, China Data
2020-03-09 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP Biased Lower in Choppy Trade
2020-03-07 22:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Slumps, Sterling Rally Continues
2020-03-06 08:58:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen, Euro and Franc Climb on Crude Oil Price Crash, China Data
2020-03-09 01:00:00
Canadian Dollar Sank, Yen May Gain After Dismal Chinese Trade Data
2020-03-08 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Struggle to Score Amid Market Rout, Crude Oil Crushed
2020-03-09 07:05:00
Yen, Euro and Franc Climb on Crude Oil Price Crash, China Data
2020-03-09 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Struggle to Score Amid Market Rout, Crude Oil Crushed
2020-03-09 07:05:00
Yen, Euro and Franc Climb on Crude Oil Price Crash, China Data
2020-03-09 01:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.
2020-03-05 10:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Treasury Yields...😮😮😮 @DailyFX via https://t.co/vbSHvUb407 https://t.co/YQxmJGSFHz
  • German 10s @ -0.83% (down 11bps) Italian 10s @ 1.27% (up 19 bps)
  • $AUDUSD nudged the 100% Fibonacci expansion at 0.6309 before retracing higher. It is now trying to secure a close below the 61.8% level at 0.6585. Get your AUD/USD technical analysis from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/eaRLftRcEO https://t.co/0Bkim77Q4S
  • Trouble ahead for Canadian banks, according to Fitch - Energy related loans equate to 10.7% on average of regulatory capital of 6 largest banks - Energy sector impairments rising in recent quarters $CAD
  • Gold up a marginal 0.3% https://t.co/fa80DyiAMA
  • RT @ABartonMacro: 🇯🇵📞💹💱 While TFE futures positioning in both MXN & ZAR is back from the recent extremes (in outright terms), the Japanese…
  • Gold Prices Struggle to Score Amid Market Rout, Crude Oil Crushed - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/03/09/Gold-Prices-Unable-to-Score-Amid-Market-Rout-Crude-Oil-Crushed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #gold #xauusd #crudeoil https://t.co/Ugg0Nftni3
  • Good morning everyone...#bearmarkets #trading @DailyFX https://t.co/cnKtJRtecJ
  • The #Euro soared the highest level in 13 months against the US Dollar as breakneck liquidation gripped financial markets at the start of the trading week. Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @Spivak here: https://t.co/02g08dHYoP https://t.co/KupcTmjt5e
  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Recoil From Spike Low. Rebound Ahead? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/03/09/AUDUSD-and-NZDUSD-Recoil-From-Spike-Low-Rebound-Ahead.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #NZDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/buDm40YKP9
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Soars as Global Markets Crumble

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Soars as Global Markets Crumble

2020-03-09 05:01:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: NEUTRAL

  • Euro soars to 13-month month high against the US Dollar
  • Downtrend from 2018 broken, key resistance near 1.14 mark
  • Short-term positioning hints a pullback may be in the cards

The Euro soared the highest level in 13 months against the US Dollar as breakneck liquidation gripped financial markets at the start of the trading week. The surge extends an expected recovery from a three-year low that took out the early-2020 downtrend last week.

Prices are now testing resistance in the 1.1412-19 area, marked by the June 2019 swing top and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the EUR/USD downtrend from September 2018. Breaking above that on a daily closing basis probably opens the door for a test of the 78.6% level at 1.1593.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

EUR/USD daily chart created with TradingView

Immediate support appears to be at 1.1297, the 50% Fib. A turn back below that with confirmation of a breach – again, on a daily closing basis – initially eyes former resistance at 1.1239 (December 31 high). This is followed by the 38.2% retracement at 1.1174.

In fact, negative RSI divergence on the four-hour chart warns that the move higher may be losing strength however, opening the door for a pullback. Neutralizing near-term selling pressure in earnest probably calls for a breach of rising trend support guiding recent gains, now effectively at the 1.12 figure.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - 4 hour chart

EUR/USD 4-hour chart created with TradingView

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Chart of Euro vs US Dollar exchange rate, retail trader sentiment

Retail positioning data shows 69.37% of traders are net-short, with the short-to-long ratio at 2.27 to 1. IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, sothe net-shortskew in traderspositioning suggests that EUR/USD may continue to rise.

However, the number of traders net-short is 9.47% lower than in the prior session despite being 39.67% higher compared with a week before. The net-long tally is 5.04% lower than yesterday and 25.55% lower relative tothe preceding week. On balance, this makes for a clouded sentiment-based outlook.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar Price Outlook: USD Slammed to Yearly Lows as Fear Runs Rampant
Dollar Price Outlook: USD Slammed to Yearly Lows as Fear Runs Rampant
2020-03-06 16:30:00
EUR/GBP Weekly Price Outlook: Euro vs British Pound at a Turning Point
EUR/GBP Weekly Price Outlook: Euro vs British Pound at a Turning Point
2020-03-06 15:30:00
Gold Price: Eyes USD 1,700, Will XAU/USD Rally Further?
Gold Price: Eyes USD 1,700, Will XAU/USD Rally Further?
2020-03-06 10:30:00
USD/JPY: US Dollar Eyes 2019 Lows vs Yen as Yields Plunge
USD/JPY: US Dollar Eyes 2019 Lows vs Yen as Yields Plunge
2020-03-05 19:31:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.