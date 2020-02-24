We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Eyes Correcting Higher, Watch This Price – Euro vs US Dollar Outlook
2020-02-24 10:30:00
Euro May Fall if IFO Data Shows COVID-19 Infecting Outlook
2020-02-24 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Levels to Watch, Brexit Focus Returns
2020-02-24 09:10:00
EUR/USD Bottom Found? Euro and British Pound Outpace US Dollar
2020-02-24 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Struggles as USDJPY Breaks Long Term Downtrend
2020-02-24 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Uptrend Holds But Sentiment Studies Hint at Turn
2020-02-22 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slips as Markets Fret Virus Spread, Chance of Production Cuts
2020-02-24 06:55:00
Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory
2020-02-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Euro, Gold, Dow Forecasts & More for the Week Ahead
2020-02-23 16:00:00
Crude Oil Torn Between Iran Election, Coronavirus and G20 Summit
2020-02-22 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.76%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 70.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/yJR5FvE7nc
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to discuss the setups we're tracking this week! https://t.co/R6Z74gkK21
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/njtoljVscg
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.27% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.42% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/iK1M9lfNwt
  • Join @MBForex 's at 8:30 AM ET/1:30 PM GMT for his weekly strategy #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/YzQ8dCvQqg
  • from one Fib down to the next $EURUSD. The ball is now in bulls' court if they can hold ~1.0814 https://t.co/PuOBAYECfS
  • It looks like today is the day that equity investors have begun to worry about the uncertainty around Coronavirus. Talked about this in Thursday webinar, $SPX futes slammed ahead of the open. Longer-term trendline coming into play (image 2, from weekly S&P chart) https://t.co/E2nC8Eia1F
  • Housing data may be more heavily scrutinized in 2020 as softer global growth places more stress on the consumer to keep the American economy afloat. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/ms4EGbJ1WF https://t.co/C6Ktg3F9oW
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.76%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 67.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Hsk9W0ixNu
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 2.48% Silver: 1.70% Oil - US Crude: -3.85% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/lv48SWJhlR
EUR/USD Eyes Correcting Higher, Watch This Price – Euro vs US Dollar Outlook

EUR/USD Eyes Correcting Higher, Watch This Price – Euro vs US Dollar Outlook

2020-02-24 10:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Price Technical Forecast

  • EUR/USD chart signals bear’s hesitation
  • Weaker bears above 1.0912

EUR/USD- Bears Ease Up

On Thursday, Euro weakened further against US Dollar and printed its lowest level in over two and half years at 1.0777. The following day, the price rallied as bears showed more sway, then closed the weekly candlestick with a bullish Doji pattern, highlighting the market’s hesitation at this stage.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) abandoned oversold territory signaling weaker downtrend momentum.

EUR/USD Daily PRice CHART (JULY 1, 2018 – FEB 24, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURUSD Daily price chart 24-02-20 zoomed out
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Price CHART (Sep 25 – FEB 24, 2020) Zoomed in

EURUSD Daily price chart 24-02-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice that since early February bears took charge and pressed EUR/USD from a trading zone to another. On Friday, the pair rallied to a higher trading zone 1.0812 – 1.0912.

This reflects bears’ reluctance and may lead more to pull back of the market, causing a rally towards the high end of the zone. Further close above this level opens the door for EURUSD to correct higher towards 1.0951. Yet, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be monitored closely.

On the flip-side, a close below the low end of the zone indicates EURUSD bears may come back and press towards 1.0738. Further close below that level could cause more bearishness towards 1.0658. In that scenario, special attention should be paid to the daily and weekly support levels marked on the chart as some traders could exit/join the market around these points.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/USD four Hour Price CHART (Jan 29 – FEB 24, 2020)

EURUSD Four Hour price chart 24-02-20

From the four-hour chart, we noticed that last week downtrend move decelerated then the price rallied as some bears seemed to cover.

Thus, a break above 1.0925 might lead the price to rally towards 1.0951. Although, the resistance level printed on the chart should be watched closely. In turn, a break below 1.0719 could send EUR/USD towards 1.0658. Yet, the weekly support level underlined on the chart should be kept in focus

See the chart to know more about key technical levels in a further bullish/bearish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Struggles as USDJPY Breaks Long Term Downtrend
Japanese Yen Struggles as USDJPY Breaks Long Term Downtrend
2020-02-24 03:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunges into Key Support– Trade Levels
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunges into Key Support– Trade Levels
2020-02-21 16:30:00
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound - A Breakout or Reversal?
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound - A Breakout or Reversal?
2020-02-21 15:15:00
Gold Chart Highlights A Bullish Pattern - XAU/USD Weekly Price Forecast
Gold Chart Highlights A Bullish Pattern - XAU/USD Weekly Price Forecast
2020-02-21 10:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.