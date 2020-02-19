We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro vs USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes New Lows – Will the Selloff End?
2020-02-19 10:31:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From 3-Year Low
2020-02-19 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Optimism Returns to London Stocks
2020-02-19 09:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook Gloomy Ahead of FOMC Minutes, UK CPI Data
2020-02-19 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Apple Bow to Coronavirus While Dollar Drives Different EURUSD,USDJPY Paths
2020-02-19 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Close to Key Range Top
2020-02-19 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Probes a Seven-Year High - More to Go?
2020-02-19 10:30:00
Crude Oil Up as Risk Appetite Recovers, Production Cut Hopes Help
2020-02-19 07:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Brightens, Trending Higher
2020-02-19 12:00:00
Crude Oil Up as Risk Appetite Recovers, Production Cut Hopes Help
2020-02-19 07:07:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • How can traders avoid #FOMO in trading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vwUShQPc27 #tradingstyle https://t.co/sY0X38Obfh
  • 🇺🇸 USD MBA Mortgage Applications (FEB 14), Actual: -6.4% Expected: N/A Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-19
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.90%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.96%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8v6pfU4wc0
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD MBA Mortgage Applications (FEB 14) due at 12:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-19
  • The #Euro has dropped to a four-month low against the US Dollar, testing pivotal range support. A break below that may set the stage for a move toward the 1.07 figure.Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/20JWgb4Y8g https://t.co/GoXkn7IjBy
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.19% Silver: 1.08% Gold: 0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/9pK12DdVOk
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/g3eknBXi3e
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.73% Germany 30: 0.64% Wall Street: 0.22% US 500: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WPF9syYyye
  • Euro vs USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes New Lows – Will the Selloff End? More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/02/19/Euro-vs-USD-Price-Forecast-EURUSD-Eyes-New-Lows--Will-the-Selloff-End-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/I7sA9XdsDH
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
Euro vs USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes New Lows – Will the Selloff End?

Euro vs USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes New Lows – Will the Selloff End?

2020-02-19 10:31:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Price Technical Outlook

  • Bearish signals on EUR vs USD chart
  • EUR/USD may drift below 1.0750, levels to consider

Bears Lead EUR/USD to Multi-Month Low

On Friday, Euro weakened further against US Dollar and printed its lowest level in over two and half years at 1.0827, then close the weekly candlestick in the red with 1.0% loss. This week, EUR/USD retreated even more and broke below 1.0800 handle.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained in oversold territory emphasizing the strength of downtrend momentum.

EUR/USD Daily PRice CHART (JULY 1, 2018 – FEB 19, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURUSD Daily price chart 19-02-20 zoomed out
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Price CHART (Sep 25 – FEB 19, 2020) Zoomed in

EURUSD daily price chart 19-02-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice in mid-January EUR/USD broke below 1.1108 then failed twice to overtake this level generating the first bearish signal. In late January, the pair closed below the 50-day average providing another bearish signal. Since then, the market has been in a free fall as discussed in our last update, declining from a trading zone to another.

Yesterday, the price moved to a lower trading zone 1.0738- 1.0812 eyeing a test of the low end of it. Thus, a close below the low end could encourage bears to press towards 1.0658. Further close below this level opens the door for more bearishness towards 1.0557. In that scenario, special attention should be paid at the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) as some traders might exit/join the market around these points.

In turn, any close above the high end of the zone means bears hesitation.This could lead some of them to exit the market reversing EURUSD direction towards 1.0912. A close above this level could cause a further rally towards 1.0951. That said, the daily and weekly resistance levels marked on the chart should be considered.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/USD four Hour Price CHART (DEC 16 – FEB 19, 2020)

EURUSD Four Hour price chart 19-02-20

From the four-hour chart, we noticed last month EUR/USD bears took charge and pressed the price below 1.1000 handle. In early February, bears eased up allowing the market to correct the downtrend move as carved out a higher low at 1.1035. Yet, in Feb 6 the market resumed bearish price action creating lower highs with lower lows.

Therefore, a break below 1.0719 could send EURUSD towards 1.0658. Although, the weekly support level underlined on the chart should be kept in focus. On the other hand, a break above 1.0851 could cause a rally towards 1.0912. Nevertheless, the daily resistance level printed on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to know more about key technical levels in a further bullish/bearish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30, CAC 40 Charts Remain Bullish, FTSE 100 a Mess
DAX 30, CAC 40 Charts Remain Bullish, FTSE 100 a Mess
2020-02-19 12:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From 3-Year Low
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From 3-Year Low
2020-02-19 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Close to Key Range Top
Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Close to Key Range Top
2020-02-19 02:00:00
Gold Nears 7-Year Highs on Coronavirus Impact; Stocks to Slide Next?
Gold Nears 7-Year Highs on Coronavirus Impact; Stocks to Slide Next?
2020-02-18 18:17:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.