US Dollar May Have More Room to Rally: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2020-02-11 04:00:00
EURUSD Tumbling Ahead of Fed, ECB Leaders Speeches While UK GDP Top List
2020-02-11 03:43:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Still Trending Lower as Brexit Worries Shoppers
2020-02-11 09:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook Ahead of Powell Testimony, UK GDP Data
2020-02-11 08:00:00
US Dollar May Have More Room to Rally: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2020-02-11 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls May Be About To Cap USD/JPY Gains
2020-02-11 01:45:00
Gold Edges Lower as Coronavirus Worries Take Back Seat To Stock Gains
2020-02-11 07:13:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Price Outlook: Eyes on Fed Repos
2020-02-10 19:30:00
Gold Edges Lower as Coronavirus Worries Take Back Seat To Stock Gains
2020-02-11 07:13:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Down to 4-Month Low. Now What?

2020-02-11 03:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro sinks to 4-month range floor after breaking support below 1.10
  • Long-term positioning hints a decline toward 1.07 may be in progress
  • Client sentiment studies bolster the argument for a bearish scenario

The Euro punctured support in the 1.0968-90 area, extending downward to hit the lowest level in four months against the US Dollar. Sellers now target the October 1 low at 1.0879. A break below that confirmed on a daily closing basis may set the stage for a challenge of the 1.08 figure.

Alternatively, a move back above 1.0990 opens the door for a retest of the falling trendline guiding EUR/USD lower since the beginning of the year. This is reinforced by a dense cluster of overlapping resistance levels running up to 1.1150, with a close above that probably needed to neutralize near-term selling pressure.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

EUR/USD daily chart created with TradingView

Zooming out to the weekly chart suggests prices are building out the next leg lower in a downtrend defining EUR/USD price action since mid-2018. Averaging the depth of prior pullbacks yields a baseline drawdown of 4.6 percent. Such a move from the latest swing high would out the pair just above the 1.07 mark.

EUR/USD weekly chart created with TradingView

Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Euro vs US Dollar price chart, retail trader sentiment

Retail trader data shows 74.07% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.86 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 8.19% higher than yesterday and 41.84% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.24% higher than yesterday and 32.37% lower from last week.

IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, and traders being net-long suggests EUR/USD may continue to fall. They are more net-long than yesterday and relative to last week, which points to a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Japanese Yen Bulls May Be About To Cap USD/JPY Gains
2020-02-11 01:45:00
USD/CHF Technical Outlook: Reversal Signals on USD vs Swiss Franc Price Chart
2020-02-10 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Trading Around Long-term Trend Support
2020-02-10 12:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes Declining Further, Watch the Levels – Euro vs USD Price Outlook
2020-02-10 10:30:00
