We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, USDJPY and AUDNZD Absorb ECB, Risk Trends, Key Data
2020-01-24 01:34:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend May Have Restarted
2020-01-24 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Down, Oil Tests Key Support as Risk-Off Hints Appear
2020-01-23 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher Points to Further Gains
2020-01-23 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, USDJPY and AUDNZD Absorb ECB, Risk Trends, Key Data
2020-01-24 01:34:00
Japanese Yen, New Zealand Dollar Gain as Euro Depreciates Post ECB
2020-01-24 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Eyes Shooting Higher As Support Holds - XAU/USD Technical Outlook
2020-01-23 10:29:00
Crude Oil Price Down on Coronavirus Worries, US Stocks Drop
2020-01-23 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Sinks 6% – WTI Targets Technical Support
2020-01-23 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Down on Coronavirus Worries, US Stocks Drop
2020-01-23 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend May Have Restarted - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/01/24/EURUSD-Technical-Analysis-Euro-Downtrend-May-Have-Restarted.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EURUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/AbwUdLh4mt
  • The Japanese Yen has faded into 2020 as market risk appetite has held up and hit demand for haven assets. $USDJPY now challenges a key medium-term downtrend, but hasn’t topped it yet.Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/4X6vgCgkB7 https://t.co/tkgAOlDdtU
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.06% Gold: -0.10% Silver: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LwLCxnO6eM
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UT2Vl3reju
  • The US Dollar rose as the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso fell on #Coronavirus fears. What is the technical outlook for $USDIDR, $USDSGD, $USDMYR and $USDPHP? #ASEAN - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/24/USDIDR-USDSGD-USDMYR-USDPHP-Coronavirus-Impact-on-Trends.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/hCnmsObRuS
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.22%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/x0bKaNAhmU
  • The $USD may fall against the Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone if commentary from officials at the Davos forum uplift market mood and pressure haven-linked currencies. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/SZAG0yMu3d https://t.co/CY7vQwuEL1
  • So far this week, #GBP has been the best-performing #G10 currency against #USD with +0.78% spot-returns while #NOK has been the worst with -0.96% [delayed]
  • 🇳🇿 NZD Credit Card Spending (YoY) (DEC), Actual: 3.4% Expected: N/A Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-24
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 NZD Credit Card Spending (YoY) (DEC) due at 02:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-24
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend May Have Restarted

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend May Have Restarted

2020-01-24 01:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro break of 4-month support sets the stage for downtrend resumption
  • Initial support at 1.0968, breakdown may expose October swing bottom
  • Close above 1.1149 probably needed to offset near-term selling pressure

The Euro has broken support guiding its recovery against the US Dollar since the beginning of October. That paints the rise as corrective within the context of longer-term downtrend that has now apparently resumed. The reversal has been in the making since the beginning of the year, following in the wake of a false breakout above the 1.12 figure (as expected).

From here, the next layer of immediate support lines up in the 1.0968-90 congestion region. A break below that confirmed on a daily closing basis probably opens the door to a challenge of October’s swing bottom at 1.0879. Neutralizing immediate selling pressure likely requires a reversal to close above downward-sloping resistance set from the December 31 high, as well as the inflection point at 1.1149.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

EUR/USD daily chart created with TradingView

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Measuring the depth of prior downswings within the current trend – in play since mid-2018 – produces an average decline of 4.6 percent. A repeat of these trading patterns here would imply a move lower that puts EUR/USD just above the 1.07 figure. That would amount to the lowest level since April 2017. Naturally, immediately prevailing market conditions might still dictate a larger or smaller move.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend May Have Restarted

EUR/USD weekly chart created with TradingView

EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -7% -2%
Weekly 9% -13% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Eyes Shooting Higher As Support Holds - XAU/USD Technical Outlook
Gold Eyes Shooting Higher As Support Holds - XAU/USD Technical Outlook
2020-01-23 10:29:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Key Aussie Dollar Support at Risk
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Key Aussie Dollar Support at Risk
2020-01-23 05:00:00
Euro & GBP vs Yen Price Forecast: GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY A Pullback or a Comeback?
Euro & GBP vs Yen Price Forecast: GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY A Pullback or a Comeback?
2020-01-22 15:15:00
Gold Price & Silver Outlook – Enough of a Rest for Another Run?
Gold Price & Silver Outlook – Enough of a Rest for Another Run?
2020-01-22 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.