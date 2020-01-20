We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bearish Signals on the Radar – Euro vs USD Price Forecast
2020-01-20 10:31:00
EUR/USD Rate Susceptible to Range Bound Prices Ahead of ECB Meeting
2020-01-20 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Probing Recent Support Levels
2020-01-20 09:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Pound to Resume 12-Year Decline?
2020-01-20 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Loses More Ground But USD/JPY Downtrends Endure
2020-01-20 03:00:00
US Dollar May Fall if Consumer Data Fuels Fed Easing Bets
2020-01-17 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Still Helped by Interest Rate Prospects Despite Stock Gains
2020-01-20 07:02:00
S&P 500 Hits Record, USD Up. JPY, CAD, EUR Outlook Eye Rate Decisions
2020-01-19 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Still Helped by Interest Rate Prospects Despite Stock Gains
2020-01-20 07:02:00
Oil Price Analysis: Crude Oil Catches Support – WTI Levels to Watch
2020-01-17 18:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Cracks, Hit by Weekend 'Flash Crash'
2020-01-20 10:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-17 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar tend to rise with stocks. They have recently fallen despite gains in the #SP500. What does this mean for $AUDUSD and $NZDUSD ahead? #AUD #NZD #RBA #RBNZ - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/17/AUDUSD-NZDUSD-Outlook-Looks-Past-Stocks-to-Rate-Cut-Bets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/ddf2fV7Kyl
  • A few snippets from today's commentary. Check out the link below for the full story (via @DailyFX). https://t.co/I31tuq764r https://t.co/x0BaiOFA1P
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/e2YrN3dBrl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.00%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UL7hqSD2Ki
  • US Dollar Forecast: $USD Lacking Impetus Ahead of Consumer Sentiment #Forex traders shift focus away from US-China trade deal headlines - perhaps toward the monthly release of #ConsumerSentiment data for volatility and clues on the Greenback's next move https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/01/16/us-dollar-forecast-usd-lacking-impetus-ahead-of-consumer-sentiment.html
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Kxcb9EtIWb
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.45% France 40: 0.26% Wall Street: 0.07% US 500: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/I5YIsKQAog
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (NOV), Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.0% Previous: -5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-17
  • The $JPY has weakened as a bounce-back in risk appetite saps haven-asset demand. However, the old uptrend line still provides clear resistance. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX HERE:https://t.co/IMhgQ9jbF9 https://t.co/I7087olftk
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (NOV) due at 04:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.0% Previous: -4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-17
EUR/USD Bearish Signals on the Radar – Euro vs USD Price Forecast

EUR/USD Bearish Signals on the Radar – Euro vs USD Price Forecast

2020-01-20 10:31:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

EUR/USD – Hesitant Buyers

On Thursday, EUR/USD rallied to 1.1172 – its highest level in over a week. However, the price declined after as some buyers took profit. On Friday, the price closed the weekly candlestick in the red with nearly 0.3% loss.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed below 50 highlighting weaker buyers and a possible start of downtrend move.

EUR/USD Daily PRice CHART (July 15, 2018 – Jan 20, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURUSD Daily price chart 20-01-20 zoomed out
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Price CHART (AUG 25 – Jan 20, 2020) Zoomed in

EURUSD Daily price chart 20-01-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Friday EUR/USD tumbled to a lower trading zone 1.1059 – 1.1108 then closed below the 50-Day average providing two bearish signals.

A close below the low end of the zone could lead more buyers to exit their trades. This paves the way for sellers to take charge and press EURUSD towards 1.0951. Yet, the weekly support levels and area marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be watched closely, as some traders could exit/join the market nearby these points.

On the other hand, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone may reverse the pair’s course. This could rally EURUSD towards the high end of the zone. Further close above 1.1118 might encourage buyers to repeat last week’s scenario and push towards 1.1175. That said, the weekly resistance level underscored on the chart would be worth monitoring.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

EUR/USD four Hour Price CHART (Nov 21 – Jan 20, 2020)

EURUSD Four Hour price chart 20-01-20

From the four-hour chart, we notice today EUR/USD broke below the Jan 10 low at 1.1085 and printed its lowest level since the start of this year so far today at 1.1082.

A break below 1.1055 could lead EURUSD towards 1.1020. Nevertheless, the support level underlined on the chart should be monitored. On the flip side, any rally above 1.1129 could lead the price towards 1.1162. Although, the weekly resistance level underscored on the chart should be kept in focus.

See the chart to know more about key technical levels in a further bullish/bearish scenario.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Need a hand? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Pound to Resume 12-Year Decline?
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Pound to Resume 12-Year Decline?
2020-01-20 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Loses More Ground But USD/JPY Downtrends Endure
Japanese Yen Loses More Ground But USD/JPY Downtrends Endure
2020-01-20 03:00:00
Oil Price Analysis: Crude Oil Catches Support – WTI Levels to Watch
Oil Price Analysis: Crude Oil Catches Support – WTI Levels to Watch
2020-01-17 18:00:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Enough in the Tank for a Run to Record Highs?
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Enough in the Tank for a Run to Record Highs?
2020-01-17 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.