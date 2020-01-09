We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Ready to Reverse Uptrend?
2020-01-09 05:00:00
Brexit Briefing: Talks Resume Between UK and EU, Sterling Stable
2020-01-08 09:00:00
Yen Saw False Breakout as USD/JPY Rose, Australian Dollar May Gain
2020-01-09 00:00:00
S&P 500, Gold and Oil Put In for Enormous Volatility and Short-Term Reversals
2020-01-09 03:31:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Ready to Reverse Uptrend?

2020-01-09 05:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  Euro breaks December support, threatening bounds of 3-month recovery
  Confirmation of bearish resumption eyes initial support just under 1.09
  Long-term trend dynamics hint extension toward 1.07 might be in scope
The Euro extended lower after a false breakout past the 1.12 figure, as expected. The currency has now broken upward-sloping support guiding gains against the US Dollar through December, hinting near-term pressure higher has been neutralized.

Making the case for broader bearish trend resumption probably requires further confirmation however. A daily close below the 1.1069-1.1104 congestion zone and a rising trend line connecting major swing lows since October – now at 1.1051 – seem like prerequisites on that score.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily EUR/USD chart created with TradingView

If this materializes, a move through the 1.0968-90 congestion area to challenge the swing low at 1.0879 may follow. A deeper selloff could be in the cards if long-term trend dynamics hold up however. The pace of the down move now in play implies an average drop of 4.6 percent, putting price just above 1.07.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - weekly

Weekly EUR/USD chart created with TradingView

EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

EUR/USD BEARISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 24% -9% 7%
Weekly 61% -24% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

