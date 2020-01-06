We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-01-06 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: False Breakout to Mark Euro Top?
2020-01-06 05:00:00
S&P 500 Retreats Record, Gold and Oil Accelerate, Dollar Avoids Breakdown: What's Ahead?
2020-01-05 18:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Transition Period Rhetoric Key to Sterling Outlook
2020-01-05 06:00:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-06 00:00:00
US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices May Rally on US-Iran Escalation Risk
2020-01-05 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Sharply As US-Iran Standoff Dominates World Trade
2020-01-06 07:09:00
Gold Price Clears 2019 High & Triggers Overbought RSI Reading
2020-01-06 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Sharply As US-Iran Standoff Dominates World Trade
2020-01-06 07:09:00
US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices May Rally on US-Iran Escalation Risk
2020-01-05 22:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2020-01-03 17:00:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020-01-02 14:00:00
2020-01-06 05:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro tumbles back below 1.12, invalidating late-2019 upside break
  • Shooting Star candlestick at longer-term resistance might mark top
  • Confirmation of broader bearish trend resumption is still pending
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The Euro has retreated below the 1.12 figure against the US Dollar, seemingly paining the late-2019 breach of range resistance set from mid-October as a false breakout. Support in the 1.1069-1.1104 congestion area is now in focus. Breaking below it on a daily closing basis would double as invalidation of the uptrend carved out since mid-November, suggesting the long-term descent may be back in play.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily EUR/USD chart created with TradingView

Indeed, zooming out to the weekly chart reveals a telltale Spinning Top candlestick formed on a test of 1.1183, the intersection of October’s swing top and the outer layer of the resistance guiding EUR/USD lower since mid-2018. This coupled with early signs of negative RSI divergence speaks to ebbing upside momentum that might precede bearish reversal.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: False Breakout to Mark Euro Top?

Weekly EUR/USD chart created with TradingView

Confirmation is still needed for an actionable trade setup however. A move downward that invalidates the series of higher lows started in late September – now represented by a close below rising trend line support at 1.1060 – is probably necessary to that end. Such a reversal would initially set the stage for a test below the 1.09 figure. Alternatively, a breakout higher targets June’s high at 1.1412 at first.

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivakon Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.