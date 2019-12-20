We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 1-Month Uptrend Broken. Now What?
2019-12-20 02:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook Bearish Amid Renewed No-Deal Brexit Fears
2019-12-20 05:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Reversal May Accelerate as NZD/USD Price Rises
2019-12-20 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Extends Slide, USDJPY and USDMXN Ranges, Liquidity Bleeds
2019-12-20 01:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
Gold Price Quiet for Now, Long-term Levels Set to Break Early Next Year
2019-12-19 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Threatens Breakout at Multi-month Highs
2019-12-19 16:30:00
Canadian Dollar Rose With Crude Oil Prices, Will Yen Look Past BoJ?
2019-12-19 00:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDMYR cautiously higher in the aftermath of softer-than-expected Malaysian inflation data. CPI weakened to 0.9% y/y in Nov vs 1.1% expected, softest since May. Rising support from March holding. Slight losses in #ASEAN indexes may also be a factor, FTSE Malaysia #KLCI -0.21% https://t.co/yFd0x4oJtc
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.42%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CFLFlB39Mb
  • The Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso and Singapore Dollar may continue their rise against the US Dollar on global optimism amid a US-China trade deal. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/socBWhzlXt https://t.co/S9mnKDGLG9
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/rj8lvpVfNc
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.18% Germany 30: 0.13% Wall Street: 0.03% US 500: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/EiJKQoC6HH
  • #GBP, #NOK and #SEK are expected to be the most-active majors versus #USD with one-week implied volatility at 7.98, 5.90 and 5.72 respectively [delayed]
  • The $NZD may be preparing to turn lower after testing resistance guiding it lower since July 2017 against its US counterpart. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/a4DOHxJqEs https://t.co/Ppuc9epdU4
  • Near-term Canadian Dollar strength could be at risk to next week’s local GDP report. Technical analysis hints that USD/CAD may turn higher as NZD/CAD maintains its uptrend #CAD $NZDCAD $USDCAD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/12/20/CAD-Price-Forecast-USDCAD-NZDCAD-Rates-May-Rise-on-Canada-GDP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/yWQPVQFVXr
  • The $USDMYR may bounce on support as $USDSGD struggles after its downside breakout. $USDPHP reinforced a psychological floor with resistance nearing as $USDIDR broke a trend line. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/cjcnwnVUHq https://t.co/kX1GMvTbSh
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.05% Silver: -0.12% Oil - US Crude: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/H5zCpau9ml
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 1-Month Uptrend Broken. Now What?

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 1-Month Uptrend Broken. Now What?

2019-12-20 02:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro breaks near-term support, hints at downtrend resumption
  • Lasting downside follow-through likely needs more confirmation
  • Critical range resistance positioned just below the 1.12 figure

The Euro extended downward as expected, piercing support defining the upswing from late-November lows and pushing prices down to test the 1.1069-1.1104 congestion area. A daily close under its lower boundary sets the stage to challenge the 1.0968-90 region.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily EUR/USD chart created with TradingView

Zooming into the four-hour chart reveals near-term resistance marked by a downward-sloping trend line connecting recent swing tops, now at 1.1148. Recovering a foothold above that would set the stage to challenge range top resistance just below the 1.12 figure that has capped the upside since mid-October.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - 4 hour

4-hour EUR/USD chart created with TradingView

Tactically speaking, positioning squarely atop support might make the current setup unattractive from a risk/reward perspective to would-be sellers. A month-long uptrend may have been violated, but that need not precede a selloff. A period of consolidation may yet precede another foray upward.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Outlook: Crude Threatens Breakout at Multi-month Highs
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Threatens Breakout at Multi-month Highs
2019-12-19 16:30:00
Gold Price Quiet for Now, Long-term Levels Set to Break Early Next Year
Gold Price Quiet for Now, Long-term Levels Set to Break Early Next Year
2019-12-19 12:00:00
EUR/USD: Buyers Eye Pushing EUR vs USD Price to a Higher Zone -Watch The Levels
EUR/USD: Buyers Eye Pushing EUR vs USD Price to a Higher Zone -Watch The Levels
2019-12-19 10:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD Price Action Eyes GDP Data Due
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD Price Action Eyes GDP Data Due
2019-12-18 15:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.