EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 1-Month Uptrend Broken. Now What?

$USDMYR cautiously higher in the aftermath of softer-than-expected Malaysian inflation data. CPI weakened to 0.9% y/y in Nov vs 1.1% expected, softest since May. Rising support from March holding. Slight losses in #ASEAN indexes may also be a factor, FTSE Malaysia #KLCI -0.21% https://t.co/yFd0x4oJtc

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.42%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CFLFlB39Mb

The Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso and Singapore Dollar may continue their rise against the US Dollar on global optimism amid a US-China trade deal. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/socBWhzlXt https://t.co/S9mnKDGLG9

Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/rj8lvpVfNc

Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.18% Germany 30: 0.13% Wall Street: 0.03% US 500: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/EiJKQoC6HH

#GBP, #NOK and #SEK are expected to be the most-active majors versus #USD with one-week implied volatility at 7.98, 5.90 and 5.72 respectively [delayed]

The $NZD may be preparing to turn lower after testing resistance guiding it lower since July 2017 against its US counterpart. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/a4DOHxJqEs https://t.co/Ppuc9epdU4

Near-term Canadian Dollar strength could be at risk to next week’s local GDP report. Technical analysis hints that USD/CAD may turn higher as NZD/CAD maintains its uptrend #CAD $NZDCAD $USDCAD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/12/20/CAD-Price-Forecast-USDCAD-NZDCAD-Rates-May-Rise-on-Canada-GDP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/yWQPVQFVXr

The $USDMYR may bounce on support as $USDSGD struggles after its downside breakout. $USDPHP reinforced a psychological floor with resistance nearing as $USDIDR broke a trend line. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/cjcnwnVUHq https://t.co/kX1GMvTbSh