EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Fall Below 1.07 vs US Dollar
2019-11-25 01:00:00
Euro and British Pound Fell on Soft Data, EUR/USD Eyes Support
2019-11-25 00:00:00
News
Euro and British Pound Fell on Soft Data, EUR/USD Eyes Support
2019-11-25 00:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Front-Loaded Week Due to Thanksgiving
2019-11-24 20:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Weakens Again as US-China Trade Hopes Boost Dollar
2019-11-25 03:06:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Front-Loaded Week Due to Thanksgiving
2019-11-24 20:00:00
News
US Dollar, Gold and VIX Must Watch Markets with Trade Wars Competing with Liquidity
2019-11-24 16:00:00
Dow Jones Lurking Off Record Highs and Currency Volatility Quiet Ahead of Holiday Week
2019-11-24 16:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Brent, SEK, NOK May Fall on Trade War Peril
2019-11-25 05:00:00
US Dollar, Gold and VIX Must Watch Markets with Trade Wars Competing with Liquidity
2019-11-24 16:00:00
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-22 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Oversold But Bearish Sentiment Remains
2019-11-22 09:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Fall Below 1.07 vs US Dollar

2019-11-25 01:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro rejected at chart resistance, eyeing a move to test October low
  • November top break needed to neutralize near-term selling pressure
  • Longer-term position hints move probing below 1.07 may be afoot

Get help building confidence in your EUR/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The Euro recoiled from resistance in the 1.1069-80 price inflection area, pushing prices back toward monthly lows near support in the 1.0968-90 zone. A daily close below that is likely to set the stage for a test of the October 1 swing bottom at 1.0879.

Alternatively, a snapback upward that secures a foothold above 1.1080 – against on a closing basis – would probably open the door to challenge the 1.1176-83 could top anew. Follow-through higher beyond that might neutralize near-term selling pressure and set the stage for a longer-lasting recovery.

For the time being however, broader positioning still seems to telegraph a bearish bias. The pair’s breach below rising counter-trend support at the beginning of November appeared to suggest that a correction had run its course and the preceding downward trajectory was prepared to be reasserted.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily EUR/USD chart created with TradingView

Zooming out to the weekly chart, recent price action appears to put EUR/USD well within the downtrend carved out since mid-2018. If prior patterns are indicative, trend averages suggest the latest rejection at resistance portends a downswing on the order of 4.5 percent. That would put the pair below 1.07.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Fall Below 1.07 vs US Dollar

Weekly EUR/USD chart created with TradingView

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

