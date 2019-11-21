We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Holds Up After Close Brexit Debate, Bulls Watch Tory Poll Lead
2019-11-21 04:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Bounce Stalls, Trend Aims Lower
2019-11-21 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Turn to OECD Outlook as Trade War Rages
2019-11-21 02:00:00
AUD/USD, GBP/USD Present Two Different Ways to Approach the US Dollar
2019-11-20 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY Slide May Extend on Trade War Fears
2019-11-20 23:30:00
Dow Tumbles, USDCNH Spikes on Trade Deal Doubts
2019-11-20 18:08:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Tumbles, USDCNH Spikes on Trade Deal Doubts
2019-11-20 18:08:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Bounces but Can Bulls Retain Control?
2019-11-20 13:34:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
2019-11-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation
2019-11-20 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-20 15:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.89%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 80.64%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HehGdVZjiP
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.06% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0SmnI3T0hU
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.20% US 500: -0.22% France 40: -0.61% Germany 30: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Yj4Ut2iXfP
  • The $AUD seems to be biased lower against its US counterpart despite sellers’ recent struggle to build lasting bearish momentum. Get your AUD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/8yt9QURlhk https://t.co/4zKJtvpEAg
  • The $JPY has posted some rare gains against the US Dollar on its daily chart, but important channel support still holds on an intraday basis. Keep a close eye on it now. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/ReMGzu6OjP https://t.co/3ZYnOKnDp5
  • 🇯🇵 JPY All Industry Activity Index (MoM) (SEP), Actual: 1.5% Expected: 1.5% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-21
  • Heads up: Japan’s All Industry Activity Index (MoM) (SEP) is due at 4:30 GMT (15 min) Est: 1.5% Previous: 0.0% #JPY
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY All Industry Activity Index (MoM) (SEP) due at 04:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.5% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-21
  • Inconclusive #UK #Brexit #ElectionDebate hasn't done much for overall polling which has #Conservatives ahead. GBP markets would probably like to see #BorisJohnson 's party win, if only as he offers at least some prospect of forward Brexit movement. #GBPUSD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/11/21/GBP-Holds-Up-After-Close-Brexit-Debate-Bulls-Watch-Tory-Poll-Lead-.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • RT @Reuters: Yen gains, yuan down as trade woes, Hong Kong strife sap risk appetite https://t.co/jOyql6g1Mr https://t.co/Biqp6upcTX
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Bounce Stalls, Trend Aims Lower

2019-11-21 03:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro rebound vs US Dollar stalls at former support below 1.11 figure
  • Near-term trend bias likely bearish absent a daily close above 1.1183
  • Break past October floor eyes support clustered around the 1.05 mark

Get help building confidence in your EUR/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The Euro corrected higher after finding support in the 1.0968-90 area, moving to retest the 1.1069-80 inflection region as resistance. A daily close above that is likely to open the door for a retest of the 1.1176-83 zone, where a corrective rebound from early-October lows appeared to be exhausted.

As it stands, the pair’s breach of counter-trend support following the last challenge of this barrier continues to suggest that a corrective upswing has given way to resumption of the broader downtrend. This means that – absent a daily close back above 1.1183 – the dominant trend bias probably favors Euro weakness.

A turn lower from here that leads EUR/USD to establish a foothold below 1.0968 would put the spotlight on the October 1 low at 1.0879. Clearing that barrier seems is a prerequisite for making the case for convincing bearish follow-through.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily EUR/USD chart created with TradingView

The monthly chart offers a glimpse of what the next steps thereafter might look like. Prices have drifted steadily lower since breaking support at 1.1449 over a year ago. Taking out last month’s low would pave the way for this process to continue toward the next pivotal barrier in the 1.0459-1.0563 zone.

Monthly EUR/USD chart created with TradingView

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

