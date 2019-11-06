We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Tests Reversal Levels – Price May be on Verge of a Break out
2019-11-06 10:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Extend Decline After EU Data Print
2019-11-06 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: UK Election Campaign Begins, EUR/GBP Support Critical
2019-11-06 09:00:00
GBP/USD & EUR/GBP: Brexit Delay Offers Sterling Trading Range
2019-11-05 21:01:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-06 03:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as the US Dollar Reversal Speeds Up in Asia
2019-11-06 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Stuck in October Range Following Upbeat ISM Survey
2019-11-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Huge Inventory Build, More Stock Data Eyed
2019-11-06 05:49:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Huge Inventory Build, More Stock Data Eyed
2019-11-06 05:49:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Brent Eyes Brazil Auction Amid Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • EUR/USD Tests Reversal Levels – Price May be on Verge of a Break out More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2019/11/06/EURUSD-Tests-Reversals-Levels-Price-May-be-on-Verge-of-a-Break-out-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/7wYWVs9x5L
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.28% Germany 30: 0.05% Wall Street: 0.01% US 500: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Aoygl5Zzpk
  • Saudi Arabia is said to push OPEC for production cuts ahead of Aramco IPO - WSJ
  • Today marks 1 yr after mid-terms S&P 500 Performance 2018 11.6% 2014 4.9% 2010 3.3% 2006 10.7% 2002 16.6% 1998 21.1% 1994 27.8% 1990 25.5% 1986 1.9% 1982 15.2% 1978 6.6% 1974 20.5% 1970 12.5% 1966 12.5% 1962 27.8% 1958 11.4% 1954 31.8% 1950 15.5% 1946 0.9% 1942 23.5% 1938 -1.7%
  • #DidYouKnow the global trade volumes dropped by close to 10% amid the Great Recession. Want to know your #tradewars history? Get it here: https://t.co/f4loFVimeY https://t.co/uOAeTCcOcM
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Retail Sales (YoY) (SEP) due at 10:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.4% Previous: 2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-06
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to gain insight on indices and commodities for the active trader. Register here: https://t.co/gghsFthzd5 https://t.co/NG3bLxhW4n
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/mk1w1DM2Rh https://t.co/rwdOmAaDtr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.65%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.24%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RJevgJ9foW
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR ECB Vice-President Guindos Speaks in Frankfurt due at 09:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-06
EUR/USD Tests Reversal Levels – Price May be on Verge of a Break out

EUR/USD Tests Reversal Levels – Price May be on Verge of a Break out

2019-11-06 10:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Technical Forecast

See Our latest trading guides for free and discover what is likely to move the markets through Q4 of this year.

EUR/USD – Weak Uptrend

On Oct 31, EUR/USD rallied to 1.1175. Since then uptrend move paused and has not been able to overtake this threshold. On Friday, the weekly candlestick closed with a 0.7% gain. However, this week could not maintain any of this gain, highlighting market’s indecision at this stage.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropped this week from 60 to 50 reflecting buyer’s loss of momentum.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Need a hand? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/USD Daily PRice CHART (Mar 31, 2017 – Nov 6, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURUSD price daily chart 06-11-19 zoomed out

EUR/USD Daily Price CHART (July 3 – Nov 6, 2019) Zoomed in

EURUSD price daily chart 06-11-19 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice yesterday, the price tested the neckline of double top pattern residing at 1.1073. This suggests if the pair breaks and remains below the neckline, it could press towards 1.0963.

Currently, EURUSD trades in the same old trading zone entered on Oct 17 (1.1060 – 1.1215). A close below the low end could lead the price towards 1.0912. Although, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus.

That said, if EURUSD fails in closing below the low end this could mean more of the same. i.e. more of the current sideways move towards the high end of the zone. Nevertheless, the daily and weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart should be watched closely.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

EUR/USD four Hour Price CHART (SEp 13 – Nov 6, 2019)

EURUSD price four hour chart 06-11-19

From the four-hour chart, we notice on yesterday EUR/USD broke below 1.1127 and targeted the neckline of double top pattern mentioned discussed above on the daily chart. However, sellers pulled back before testing the low end of current trading zone.

Thus, sellers could end current sideways move if EURUSD breaks below 1.1027. This could lead the price towards 1.0963. Although, the weekly support area marked on the chart should be monitored.

On the other hand, buyers could end current sideways move with a break above 1.1179 hinting towards the high end of the zone. In that scenario, the weekly resistance level at 1.1200 handle should be considered.

See the chart to know more about key levels the price would encounter in a further bullish/ bearish move.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook in Record Territory
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook in Record Territory
2019-11-06 09:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Break Has Downtrend Back in Play
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Break Has Downtrend Back in Play
2019-11-06 02:00:00
GBP/USD & EUR/GBP: Brexit Delay Offers Sterling Trading Range
GBP/USD & EUR/GBP: Brexit Delay Offers Sterling Trading Range
2019-11-05 21:01:00
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Look for a Reversal- Euro and USD vs JPY Price Analysis
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Look for a Reversal- Euro and USD vs JPY Price Analysis
2019-11-05 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.