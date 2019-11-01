We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Double Top in the Works?

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Double Top in the Works?

2019-11-01 05:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro recovery puts prices back at October swing high
  • Cautious signs of ebbing momentum hint at double top
  • Actionable short trade setup confirmation still pending

Get help building confidence in your EUR/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The Euro has recovered to trade near its monthly peaks against the US Dollar once again having found support in the 1.1069-76 inflection region. The appearance of a Doji candlestick ahead of resistance in the 1.1183-89 area – marked by the October 18 high and the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion – speaks to indecision, suggesting the pair may not muster the wherewithal for a breakout.

A turn lower that puts prices back below 1.1069 on a daily closing basis would violate the bounds of the near-term uptrend and set the stage for resumption of the long-term downtrend. The 1.10 figure lines up as next downside inflection point thereafter.Alternatively, a break higher exposes the next topside barrier at 1.1225, the 50% Fib level.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily EURUSD chart created in TradingView

Zooming in to the four-hour chart reveals early signs of negative RSI divergence. While this might mean little beyond near-term consolidation before another foray upward, it might likewise mark the beginning of a more substantive loss of bullish momentum. In turn, this might develop into a reversal. Pushing below resistance-turned-support in the 1.1063-71 zone seems like a prerequisite for follow-through.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Double Top in the Works?

4-hour EURUSD chart created in TradingView

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

