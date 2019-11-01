EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Double Top in the Works?

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

Euro recovery puts prices back at October swing high

Cautious signs of ebbing momentum hint at double top

Actionable short trade setup confirmation still pending

The Euro has recovered to trade near its monthly peaks against the US Dollar once again having found support in the 1.1069-76 inflection region. The appearance of a Doji candlestick ahead of resistance in the 1.1183-89 area – marked by the October 18 high and the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion – speaks to indecision, suggesting the pair may not muster the wherewithal for a breakout.

A turn lower that puts prices back below 1.1069 on a daily closing basis would violate the bounds of the near-term uptrend and set the stage for resumption of the long-term downtrend. The 1.10 figure lines up as next downside inflection point thereafter.Alternatively, a break higher exposes the next topside barrier at 1.1225, the 50% Fib level.

Daily EURUSD chart created in TradingView

Zooming in to the four-hour chart reveals early signs of negative RSI divergence. While this might mean little beyond near-term consolidation before another foray upward, it might likewise mark the beginning of a more substantive loss of bullish momentum. In turn, this might develop into a reversal. Pushing below resistance-turned-support in the 1.1063-71 zone seems like a prerequisite for follow-through.

4-hour EURUSD chart created in TradingView

