75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-20 12:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-20 12:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar vs Safe Heavens: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price – Levels to Know
2019-09-20 14:11:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Recovery to be Short-lived- GLD Outlook
2019-09-20 15:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
WTI Oil Price Outlook: Sharp Moves, Nasty Headlines, Levels to Know
2019-09-19 12:34:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
2019-09-19 03:00:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/ARS, USD/ZAR in Focus
2019-09-17 17:25:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Biased Lower in Choppy Trade

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Biased Lower in Choppy Trade

2019-09-20 05:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro pinned to three-month trend resistance, searching for a catalyst
  • Improved risk/reward, confirmation needed for actionable trade setup
  • Break of 1.0924 needed to reboot downtrend, key resistance at 1.1116

Get help building confidence in your EUR/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The Euro has spent over a week pinned to resistance guiding its downward trend against the US Dollar since late June. This hurdle is reinforced by a variety of overlapping barriers running up through 1.1116. A daily close above that would neutralize near-term selling pressure, setting the stage for a retest of 1.12.

Immediate support is at 1.0995, the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion. Making the case for true downside resumption probably requires a close below the 1.0924-26 area however, marked by September’s monthly low and the 38.2% level. Delivering as much would initially open the door for a decline to test to the 50% expansion at 1.0867.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily EURUSD chart created in TradingView

In all, current positioning does not seem to offer an actionable trade setup. Taking on the long side seems wholly unattractive from a risk/reward perspective as prices kiss resistance even as a clear-cut sell signal is conspicuously absent. Traders may wait for a fresh catalyst before committing one way or another.

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivakon Twitter

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

