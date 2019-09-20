EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Biased Lower in Choppy Trade
EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH
- Euro pinned to three-month trend resistance, searching for a catalyst
- Improved risk/reward, confirmation needed for actionable trade setup
- Break of 1.0924 needed to reboot downtrend, key resistance at 1.1116
The Euro has spent over a week pinned to resistance guiding its downward trend against the US Dollar since late June. This hurdle is reinforced by a variety of overlapping barriers running up through 1.1116. A daily close above that would neutralize near-term selling pressure, setting the stage for a retest of 1.12.
Immediate support is at 1.0995, the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion. Making the case for true downside resumption probably requires a close below the 1.0924-26 area however, marked by September’s monthly low and the 38.2% level. Delivering as much would initially open the door for a decline to test to the 50% expansion at 1.0867.
Daily EURUSD chart created in TradingView
In all, current positioning does not seem to offer an actionable trade setup. Taking on the long side seems wholly unattractive from a risk/reward perspective as prices kiss resistance even as a clear-cut sell signal is conspicuously absent. Traders may wait for a fresh catalyst before committing one way or another.
