EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Take Aim at 2019 Bottom

Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro issues lowest daily close of the year, aims to challenge 2019 low
  • Closing the month below 1.0980 portends deeper losses in September
  • Rebound above 1.1159 needed to invalidate near-term selling pressure

Get help building confidence in your EUR/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The Euro was rejected lower after yet another foray upward challenging near-term trend resistance set from the late June swing top. Prices slumped back through the 1.11 figure to issue the lowest close yet of 2019, putting the August 1 low at 1.1027 back in sellers’ crosshairs.

Support is reinforced by the 61.8% Fibonacci expansion at 1.1012. A break below that level confirmed on a daily closing basis opens the door for a test of the 76.4% Fib at 1.0955. Neutralizing immediate selling pressure would probably require a close above downtrend resistance, now at 1.1159.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily EURUSD chart created in TradingView

Turning to the monthly chart, prices are a critical inflection point as August draws to a close. EURUSD is poised to pressure a four-year inflection level at 1.0980. Closing the month below it may set the stage for deeper loses in September, with the next layer of support meaningfully lower in the 1.0459-1.0563 zone.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Take Aim at 2019 Bottom

Monthly EURUSD chart created in TradingView

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter