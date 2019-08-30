EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Take Aim at 2019 Bottom

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

Euro issues lowest daily close of the year, aims to challenge 2019 low

Closing the month below 1.0980 portends deeper losses in September

Rebound above 1.1159 needed to invalidate near-term selling pressure

The Euro was rejected lower after yet another foray upward challenging near-term trend resistance set from the late June swing top. Prices slumped back through the 1.11 figure to issue the lowest close yet of 2019, putting the August 1 low at 1.1027 back in sellers’ crosshairs.

Support is reinforced by the 61.8% Fibonacci expansion at 1.1012. A break below that level confirmed on a daily closing basis opens the door for a test of the 76.4% Fib at 1.0955. Neutralizing immediate selling pressure would probably require a close above downtrend resistance, now at 1.1159.

Daily EURUSD chart created in TradingView

Turning to the monthly chart, prices are a critical inflection point as August draws to a close. EURUSD is poised to pressure a four-year inflection level at 1.0980. Closing the month below it may set the stage for deeper loses in September, with the next layer of support meaningfully lower in the 1.0459-1.0563 zone.

Monthly EURUSD chart created in TradingView

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter