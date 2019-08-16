EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

Euro rejected at resistance near 1.12, familiar support in play

Daily close below 1.11 may set stage to retest August bottom

Near-term chart setup warns weakness may yet be corrective

Euro sellers prevailed on a retest of neckline support-turned-resistance near the 1.12 against the US Dollar, with prices turning sharply lower after a brief consolidative pause. An inflection zone just above the 1.11 figure is back in play as support, with daily close below that targeting the August low at 1.1027.

Daily EUR/USD chart created in TradingView

Zooming in to the four-hour chart, the break past this threshold seems to have occurred already. Betting on imminent downside follow-through might be premature however as EUR/USD retests downward-sloping resistance-turned-support guiding the downswing from late June.

While prices are above this barrier, recent weakness may yet prove to be corrective within a broader upshift from August’s low. That might tilt sellers’ risk/reward calculus away from piling into positions absent a fresh external trigger. It remains to be seen if bellicose comments from Donald Trump are just that.

4-hour EUR/USD chart created in TradingView

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter