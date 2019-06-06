EURUSD Chart Analysis: All Eyes on 1.13 as ECB Rate Call Looms

Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

EURUSD CHARTANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • EURUSD rejected on a test of counter-trend, Wedge top resistance
  • Door looks open for larger recovery, overall bias remains bearish
  • Performance at 1.13 mark seems pivotal, ECB rate decision on tap

See our free trading guide to help build confidence in your EURUSD trading strategy!

The Euro recoiled violently lower on a test of resistance marked by the confluence of a former counter-trend support and the top of a Falling Wedge chart formation brewing since September 2018. The case for near-term bearish follow-through seems flimsy for now however.

Prices convincingly broke above resistance guiding them lower since late March, warning that immediate selling pressure has been neutralized. Furthermore, the Wedge pattern typically carries bullish implications, reinforced here by well-defined positive RSI divergence.

EURUSD Chart Analysis: All Eyes on 1.13 as ECB Rate Call Looms

With this in mind, the latest setback might be temporary as EURUSD grinds through upside barriers to secure a true breakout. It may likewise mark the end of a corrective rise that paves the way for resumption of the long-term structural decline.

EURUSD Chart Analysis: All Eyes on 1.13 as ECB Rate Call Looms

Indeed, the weekly chart reveals that the downtrend from January 2018 remains very much intact. Zooming out further to the monthly chart reinforces as much, showing prices are well within the confines of a decade-long descent and seemingly poised for deeper losses after breaching support near 1.15.

EURUSD price chart - monthly

The central question for traders then seems to be whether the downtrend will resume from here or after a larger recovery, if the daily chart Wedge setup plays out. Confirmation is absent for now, with performance at the 1.13 figure seemingly decisive. The upcoming ECB rate decision may offer a bit of clarity.

EURUSD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivakon Twitter