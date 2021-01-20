Japanese Yen Price Analysis: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Poised to Gain Ground

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2021-01-19 20:40:00
Euro Awaits Italian Vote, Yellen to Urge Lawmakers to Act Big - US Market Open
2021-01-19 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Latest: Trend Higher Still in Place Despite IEA Cutting Forecast For Demand
2021-01-19 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 05, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
2021-01-19 05:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Up on Yellen Stimulus Push; Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Climb
2021-01-20 01:30:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook Tied to Earnings as Netflix Soars on Subscriber Beat
2021-01-19 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: November Low on Radar as RSI Snaps Upward Trend
2021-01-19 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Russell 2000, S&P 500, Gold, USD, Biden Stimulus, Earnings, ECB
2021-01-18 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2021-01-19 20:40:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP May Rise as Covid-19 Cases Begin to Fall
2021-01-19 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.77% Silver: 0.67% Gold: 0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vqhNULQSZH
  • A Symmetrical Triangle and long-term trendline resistance provide key levels to watch for NZD/CHF and CAD/CHF. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/kgfZ8qZRRz https://t.co/BhpXTXz5Ir
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.31% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.14% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/U975Up5oUh
  • The #HSI looks set to re-challenge the 28,970 resistance. Will it succeed and attempt 30,000 mark today? https://t.co/ujmzRDsByq
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 64.29%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wdG2u51Kl2
  • Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato: - Vaccine schedule can't be fixed before approval - Tokyo area still facing severe Covid situation - BBG $USDJPY
  • The British Pound may continue gaining ground against its haven-associated counterparts in the near term. However, the currency may give up gained ground against the New Zealand Dollar.Get your $GBP market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/cIp4BfbsXT https://t.co/VS6g0Z3FKO
  • Not the most common of the Dollar-based majors, but $NZDUSD has tentatively broken its persistent bull trend while net spec futures positioning (COT) hit its highest level since May 2018 https://t.co/4HUxRWqzN4
  • 🇨🇳 FDI (YTD) YoY (DEC) Actual: 6.2% Previous: 6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-20
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.13%) S&P 500 (+0.21%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.43%) [delayed] -BBG
Japanese Yen Price Analysis: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Poised to Gain Ground

Japanese Yen Price Analysis: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Poised to Gain Ground

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Japanese Yen, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, JPY Technical Analysis, IGCS – Talking Points:

  • Inverse Head and Shoulders bottom hints at further gains for AUD/JPY.
  • EUR/JPY’s surge above the 200-week moving average could ignite a more extensive topside push in the coming months.
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

The formation of several bullish technical patterns suggests that the haven-associated Japanese Yen is at risk of further losses against the Euro and Australian Dollar in the coming months. Here are the key levels to watch for AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY rates.

AUD/JPY Weekly Chart – Inverse Head and Shoulders Hints at Extended Gains

Japanese Yen Price Analysis: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Poised to Gain Ground

AUD/JPY weekly chart created using Tradingview

The impulsive surge above the neckline of a 2-year inverse Head and Shoulders pattern suggests that the AUD/JPY exchange rate could be poised to drastically move higher in the coming months.

With the RSI storming to its highest levels since 2017, and the slopes of all 3 exponential moving average – 8, 21 and 34 – markedly steepening, the path of least resistance seems heavily skewed to the topside.

A weekly close above range resistance at 80.30 – 80.70 is required to signal the resumption of the primary uptrend and would probably carve a path for buyers to challenge the 61.8% Fibonacci (84.70). Clearing that paves the way for a test of the 2018 high.

The inverse Head & Shoulders pattern’s implied measured move suggests that prices could climb over 17% from current levels and exceed the psychologically imposing 93.00 mark for the first time since 2015.

However, if resistance at the 2019 high (80.72) successfully neutralizes buying pressure, a short-term pullback towards the sentiment-defining 200-MA (79.03) could be on the cards.

AUD/JPY Daily Chart – 34-EMA Support Holds Firm

Japanese Yen Price Analysis: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Poised to Gain Ground

AUD/JPY daily chart created using Tradingview

Zooming into the daily chart reinforces the bullish outlook depicted on the weekly timeframe, as AUD/JPY stays constructively positioned above the 34-EMA (79.58) and psychological support at 79.00.

A daily close above the 8-EMA (80.06) would probably ignite a push to retest the monthly high (80.93), with a daily close above bringing the 82.00 mark into the crosshairs.

Alternatively, sliding back below the January 18 low (79.51) could trigger a downside push back towards the monthly low (78.85).

Japanese Yen Price Analysis: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Poised to Gain Ground

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 33.40% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.99 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 9.14% lower than yesterday and 18.36% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.01% higher than yesterday and 17.42% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

EUR/JPY Weekly Chart – 200-MA Guiding Price Higher

Japanese Yen Price Analysis: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Poised to Gain Ground

EUR/JPY weekly chart created using Tradingview

The EUR/JPY exchange rate also appears poised to climb higher in the medium term, as price bursts away from key support at the sentiment-defining 200-MA (125.42).

With both the RSI and MACD indicator tracking firmly above their respective neutral midpoints, a more extensive topside push seems relatively likely.

Gaining a firm foothold above the 2019 high (127.50) is needed to clear a path to challenge the 38.2% Fibonacci (128.52). Hurdling that validates the break of the downtrend extending from the 2008 highs and brings the 2018 high (137.51) into focus.

Conversely, failing to breach psychological resistance at 127.00 could allow sellers to drive price back towards the 200-MA (125.42), with a break below likely opening the door for a more deeper pullback towards confluent support at the trend-defining 50-MA and 38.2% Fibonacci (122.23).

EUR/JPY Daily Chart – Bullish Engulfing Indicative of Swelling Buying Pressure

Japanese Yen Price Analysis: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Poised to Gain Ground

EUR/JPY daily chart created using Tradingview

The daily timeframe also hints at further upside for EUR/JPY after the formation of a Bullish Engulfing candle above former resistance-turned-support at the October 2020 high (125.08).

However, this recent surge higher may be nothing more than a pullback to validate the downside break of the Ascending Channel that guided the exchange rate higher through December of 2020.

Nevertheless, a daily close back above the 8-day exponential moving average (126.01) would probably open the door for buyers to challenge the April 2019 high (126.79). A convincing push above that likely paves the way for price to probe the yearly high (127.49).

On the contrary, if psychological resistance at 126.00 remains intact, a reversal back towards the January 19 daily open (125.19) may eventuate.

Japanese Yen Price Analysis: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Poised to Gain Ground

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 34.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.91 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 28.49% lower than yesterday and 24.62% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.32% higher than yesterday and 21.21% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie's Wings Clipped? Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie's Wings Clipped? Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-01-19 20:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/NZD, NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/NZD, NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
2021-01-19 03:00:00
Euro Forecast: Deeper Setbacks Take Foot in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
Euro Forecast: Deeper Setbacks Take Foot in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2021-01-15 16:43:00
Gold Price & Silver May be Weak Near-term, but Remain Long-term Bullish
Gold Price & Silver May be Weak Near-term, but Remain Long-term Bullish
2021-01-15 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bullish
EUR/JPY
Bullish