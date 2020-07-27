EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Euro Faces a Key Resistance Level

$spx 3200 spot helped with support, now seeing some resistance on underside of tl as part of rising wedge $es $spy https://t.co/zKDbVFII75 https://t.co/gzGfTGS1NS

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 1.03% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.94% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.75% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.60% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.29% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vkEtCaR0cH

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.57% Wall Street: 0.46% Germany 30: 0.28% France 40: -0.04% FTSE 100: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BYbtp91OZk

$DXY is accelerating in its slide with the 7th consecutive daily slide. Second longest drop since Oct 2007 and a tentative break through channel support that stretches back to the April 2011 low https://t.co/LAcSuKveHF

GBP/USD is pressing against levels seen in March this year, primarily due to ongoing weakness in the greenback. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/qOdwTWJ81T https://t.co/9wShVi22IU

Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 6.42% Gold: 1.87% Oil - US Crude: -1.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mV8WqmYJKQ

Aide says GOP to release stimulus plan at 4:30 PM - BBG

US Dollar Basket (DXY) friendless...#usd #dxy #usdollar @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/slHXSQWFWb

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.42%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XU4cVitcO0