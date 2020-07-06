EUR/JPY Price Forecast: EUR vs JPY Tests Well-Defined Technical Levels

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Selling Puts EUR/USD Back at Familiar Resistance
2020-07-06 12:30:00
S&P 500 Backs Off Trend, EURUSD Refuses Break After NFP Surge - What's Ahead?
2020-07-06 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off US Jobs Data as Topping Signs Remain
2020-07-03 06:33:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones: A True Cross Section of American Industry?
2020-07-05 12:00:00
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-02 19:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Signals and Levels to Keep in Focus
2020-07-06 09:30:00
Gold Prices Down, Not Out as China Cheerleads Stock Markets
2020-07-06 06:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlooks - UK Market Webinar
2020-07-06 12:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Uplift Driven by US Dollar Weakness
2020-07-06 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Price- A Clear Trend Sill Lacking
2020-07-05 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
2020-07-04 09:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.69% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.60% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.60% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Ml1PqeUYKc
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 1.96% France 40: 1.51% Germany 30: 1.51% Wall Street: 1.46% US 500: 1.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ECd1hMPrXZ
  • Moody's on Canada - Material shift in fiscal forecasts are not a direct signal of deterioration in credit quality
  • Florida virus cases increase 3.2% vs prior 5.1% 7-day average - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.09% Oil - US Crude: 0.74% Gold: 0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/kkd55YTAA9
  • The Australian Dollar continues to track risk sentiment higher, despite the rising concerns over a second wave of COVID cases. Get your $AUD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/6aqTZZTtvJ https://t.co/0u2MwJbtLg
  • US Trade Groups urges US and China officials to redouble efforts to implement phase 1 trade deal
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (JUN) Actual: 57.1 Expected: 50.1 Previous: 45.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-06
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment (JUN) Actual: 43.1 Previous: 31.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-06
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders (JUN) Actual: 61.6 Previous: 41.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-06
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: EUR vs JPY Tests Well-Defined Technical Levels

EUR/JPY Price Forecast: EUR vs JPY Tests Well-Defined Technical Levels

2020-07-06 14:14:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

EUR vs JPY Technical Outlook

  • EUR/JPY trades in a sideways move
  • EUR vs JPY price chart reveals bullish signals

EUR/JPY Price- Interrupted Rally

On Wednesday, EUR/JPY rallied to a two-week high at 121.48 and retreated after as some bulls seemed to cut back. Nevertheless, the weekly candlestick closed in the green with a 0.5% gain.

The Japanese Yen fell due to the risk-on sentiment driven by the central bank's stimulus around the globe combined with the recent positive economic data yet, the prospect of a second wave of coronavirus kept demand on safe-haven currencies intact.

EUR/JPY Daily PRice CHART (Sep 1, 2018 – JuLY 6, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURJPY daily price chart 06-07-20 zoomed out
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q3 JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Daily Price CHART (March 2 – JuLY 6, 2020) Zoomed in

EURJPY daily price chart 06-07-20 zoomed in

In mid-June, EUR/JPY corrected its upward trend and started a sideways move creating lower highs with higher lows. Last week, the price failed on multiple occasions to rally to the higher trading zone reflecting the bull’s hesitation at this point.

With that said, any successful close above the high end of the current trading zone 119.63 -121.48 signals that bulls could steer EURJPY towards 124.10. A further close above that level may encourage bulls to extend the rally towards 127.55.

On the flip side, a close below the high end of the zone would mean more of the sideways move ie, it may cause a fall towards the low end of it. A further close below that level could embolden bears to press towards 116.89.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Four Hour Price CHART (May 22– JuLY 6, 2020)

EURJPY four hour price chart 06-07-2020

Last week, EUR/JPY rallied above the lower line on the downtrend lines fan originated from the June 16 high at 122.11 and generated a bullish signal. Today, the price has broken above the higher line on the same fan and generated another bullish signal. Nonetheless, any break below the uptrend line originated from the May 22 low would generate a bearish signal.

To conclude, a break above 122.48 may trigger a rally towards the 123.40, while a break below 120.75 could send EURJPY towards 119.90. Yet, the daily support and resistance levels underlined on the four-hour chart should be considered.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Selling Puts EUR/USD Back at Familiar Resistance
EUR/USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Selling Puts EUR/USD Back at Familiar Resistance
2020-07-06 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Signals and Levels to Keep in Focus
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Signals and Levels to Keep in Focus
2020-07-06 09:30:00
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: A Possible Reversal on the Horizon
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: A Possible Reversal on the Horizon
2020-07-03 14:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch For RBA Next Week
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch For RBA Next Week
2020-07-03 11:12:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.