EUR/JPY Outlook: Euro vs JPY Price Rebounds from a Well-Defined Level

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 29 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2020-06-09 09:23:00
Euro Fails at Resistance as Federal Reserve Expands Lending Program
2020-06-09 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Turns to Growth Trends as OPEC Bounce Fades
2020-06-08 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Outlook: The Last Big Gap to Fill
2020-06-09 12:30:00
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
Gold Price Fails to Clear May Low Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2020-06-09 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rate Struggles to Break Resistance
2020-06-09 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.02%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 71.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bftziVD58n
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 1.08% Silver: -0.39% Oil - US Crude: -0.88% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZCCUfeI5Qb
  • The #Dow Jones is playing a little catch up as the rally disperses away from technology stocks a bit. Get your #Dow technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/ROxWPjDfPf https://t.co/EF3AiGvqgo
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.92% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.69% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.50% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.38% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.52% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jOlbjB5IaO
  • NY virus cases increase 0.2% against prior 7-day avg of 0.3% - BBG
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's #webinar at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT for his weekly update on trading price action. Register here: https://t.co/yu1uNFb2tm https://t.co/48FT82YSFj
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.21% FTSE 100: -0.26% Germany 30: -0.34% US 500: -0.83% Wall Street: -0.97% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xedWJsbFdZ
  • US 119-Day Bills Draw 0.185% Primary Dealers Awarded: 44.4% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 44.7% Direct BIdders Accepted: 10.9% B/C Ratio: 3.30
  • Australian #Dollar Price Outlook: #Aussie Breakout Stalls at 2020 Open - $AUDUSD Levels - https://t.co/XeXyr1kpBx https://t.co/hNQ9exTXYA
  • Hey traders! We see an enormous gap in indices as we enter the US market session. Get your daily dose of market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/LpW4OFbn9p
EUR/JPY Outlook: Euro vs JPY Price Rebounds from a Well-Defined Level

EUR/JPY Outlook: Euro vs JPY Price Rebounds from a Well-Defined Level

2020-06-09 14:15:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Euro vs Japanese Yen Technical Outlook

  • EUR vs JPY price chart exposes a weaker bullish sentiment
  • Will bulls give up control?

EUR/JPY Price- A Multi-Month High

The latest ECB announcement of increasing the size of emergency bond purchases (PEPP) to 1.35 trillion euros boosted the Euro price against major currencies and led EUR/JPY on Friday to an over thirteen-month high at 124.43.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has abandoned the overbought territory indicating that bulls were losing momentum.

EUR/JPY Daily PRice CHART (JULY 1, 2018 – June 9, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURJPY daily price chart 09-06-20 zoomed out
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q2 EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Daily Price CHART (March 2 – June 9, 2020) Zoomed in

EURJPY daily price chart 09-06-20 zoomed in

On May 26, EUR/JPY closed above the 50-day moving average then rallied however, the price failed twice to move to the higher trading zone reflecting bull’s indecision at this stage. Today, the pair has fallen to the low end of the current trading zone 121.48 – 124.10.

A close below the low end of the aforementioned trading zone signals that EURJPY could decline towards 119.63. A further close below that level could send the market even lower towards 114.22.

On the other hand, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone could embolden bulls to re-test the high end of it. Any successful close above that level may cause a rally towards 127.55.

See the daily chart (zoomed in) to know more about the key levels to monitor in both scenarios.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Four Hour Price CHART (May 1 – June 9, 2020)

EURJPY four hour price chart 09-06-2020

On May 27, EUR/JPY broke above the downtrend line originated from the May 21 high at 118.52, and generated a bullish signal. At present, the price trades above the uptrend line originated from the May 15 low at 115.47 yet any violation of this line would produce a bearish signal.

Thus, a break below 121.19 signals a possible fall towards 120.01 in turn, any break in the other direction i.e. above 124.96 may trigger a rally towards the 125.80. Nonetheless, the daily support and resistance marked on the four-hour chart should be kept in focus.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Breakout Stalls at 2020 Open
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Breakout Stalls at 2020 Open
2020-06-09 15:30:00
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Outlook: The Last Big Gap to Fill
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Outlook: The Last Big Gap to Fill
2020-06-09 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price – Recovery Faces Resistance
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price – Recovery Faces Resistance
2020-06-09 09:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 2018 Falling Trend Line Holds, Now What?
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 2018 Falling Trend Line Holds, Now What?
2020-06-09 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.