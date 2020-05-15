We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 14:00:00
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Gain with Financial Stocks
2020-05-14 23:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook - CFTC Advises Vigilance Over Possible Negative Pricing
2020-05-14 08:28:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
2020-05-14 20:00:00
Dow, S&P Continue Pullback - Are Bears Brewing for Another Push?
2020-05-13 18:47:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD on The Brink of Upside Break Out
2020-05-15 09:30:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 14:00:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY – USD Charts For Next Week
2020-05-15 12:15:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 14:00:00
Hang Seng May Struggle as Yen Gains if US-China Tensions Resurface
2020-05-15 03:00:00
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Chart Points to Keep in Focus

EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Chart Points to Keep in Focus

2020-05-15 14:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Euro vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

  • Bears ease up yet still in charge
  • EUR vs JPY price chart reveals bearish signals

Slowing Down Momentum

On May 6, EUR/JPY printed its lowest level in three and a half years at 114.43 then rallied after as some bears seemed to cover. Yet, the weekly candlestick closed in the red with a 1.5% loss. This week, more bears have eased up allowing the market to rally further.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose from 35 to 46, highlighting a weaker bearish momentum.

EUR/JPY Daily PRice CHART (JULY 1, 2018 – May 15, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURJPY daily price chart 15-05-20 zoomed out
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q2 EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Daily Price CHART (Jan 14 – May 15, 2020) Zoomed in

EURJPY daily price chart 15-05-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, on April 23 EUR/JPY resumed bearish price action creating lower highs with lower lows. This week, the market has tested twice the high end of the current trading zone 113.22 - 116.45 yet failed to rally to the higher zone. Additionally, the pair closed on Tuesday below the 50-day moving average generating a bearish signal.

Hence, the price could fall towards the low end of the aforementioned trading zone. A further close below that level could send EURJPY even lower towards 111.14. That being said, the weekly support area and levels marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the flip-side, any close above the high end of the zone could start a bullish sentiment and possibly push EURJPY towards 118.46. A further close above that level may extend the rally towards 119.63. In that scenario, the daily and weekly resistance area and levels underscored on the chat should be kept in focus.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Four Hour Price CHART (April 3 – May 15, 2020)

EURJPY four hour price chart 15-05-2020

From the four hour chart, on April 15 EUR/JPY violated the uptrend line originated from the April 2 low at 116.35. Today, the price tests another uptrend line originated from the May 6 low at 114.43. Any violation of this line would be considered a bearish signal.

A break below 114.43 would be considered an additional bearish signal and could send EURJPY towards 113.72. Nonetheless, the weekly support level underlined on the chart should be watched closely. In turn, any break in the other direction i.e. above 117.07 might trigger a rally towards 118.23. Yet, the weekly resistance level printed on the chart should be monitored.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.