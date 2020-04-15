JPY Price Outlook: Will GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Bears Comeback?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Recent Pullback Looks Unconvincing
2020-04-15 11:22:00
US Dollar May Rise on Retail Sales Data After IMF Warning
2020-04-15 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Gains As Coronavirus Recession Fears Bite
2020-04-15 06:02:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Dow Jones Lifts Despite Grim IMF Economic Outlook for 2020
2020-04-14 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Major Technical Targets Reached - What's Next for XAU/USD?
2020-04-15 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Gains As Coronavirus Recession Fears Bite
2020-04-15 06:02:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Topping Out
2020-04-15 08:00:00
British Pound Gains, US Dollar Sinks Despite IMF and Bank Warnings
2020-04-14 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • PM Trudeau: - 'Shutdown to last weeks longer'
  • $USDMXN has jumped in excess of 2% so far today sending the pair back towards 24.00, a level not seen for nearly a week. Get your USD/MXN market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/scBuKCLOnU https://t.co/6eRTgdUcZq
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.47% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.65% 🇨🇦CAD: -1.70% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.79% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3czpFMSiiW
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.08% France 40: -0.11% Wall Street: -2.69% US 500: -2.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/QGyRMzwCbh
  • EU Finance Ministers to hold virtual conference tomorrow on virus policy response and actions to ensure bank lending $EURUSD
  • $USDZAR is up over 2.50% from lows, finds resistance at 24.20 https://t.co/wql1blK5QE
  • RT @NewYorkFed: Yet the lesson of the previous crisis still applies, and [we] have taken it to heart in responding to the recent stresses i…
  • US Treasury Yields Update: 2-Year: 0.195% 3-Year: 0.237% 5-Year: 0.336% 7-Year: 0.506% 10-Year: 0.641% 30-Year: 1.286%
  • Hey traders! We are back with a noteworthy start with the US market opening today. Tune in as @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter covers the market movers 📈. https://t.co/2aHpG1Czcs
  • JPY Price Outlook: Will GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Bears Comeback? More details in the link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-jpy/2020/04/15/JPY-Price-Outlook-Will-GBPJPY-EURJPY-Bears-Comeback-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/ywRq5k7VuH
JPY Price Outlook: Will GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Bears Comeback?

JPY Price Outlook: Will GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Bears Comeback?

2020-04-15 14:40:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Euro & British Pound vs Japanese Yen Technical Forecast

  • Closed in the green
  • Levels and signals to keep in focus on EUR/JPY & GBP/JPY charts

Lack of Momentum

On April 7, EUR/JPY rallied to 119.03. However, the price fell after and settled below 119.00 handle. Yet, the weekly candlestick closed with 1.1% gain. Meanwhile, on Thursday GBP/JPY rallied to its highest level in four weeks at 135.75, then declined after. Although, the market closed the weekly candlestick with 1.5% gain.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat below 50 on EURJPY, highlighting a paused downtrend move. On the other hand, the oscillator remained flat above 50 on GBPJPY , signaling a paused move.

EUR/JPY Daily PRice CHART (Nov 15 , 2018 – April 15, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURJPY daily price chart 15-04-20 zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Daily Price CHART (Jan 9 – April15 , 2020) Zoomed in

EURJPY daily price chart 15-04-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed that on March 9 EUR/JPY rebounded from its lowest level in nearly six months at 116.12. By the end of March, the pair declined to current trading zone 116.45-119.63 then developed a descending triangle. Therefore, any violation to the lower line of this pattern located at 116.30, might send the price towards the vicinity of 111.58-44.

A close below the low end of the zone would be considered as a bearish signal. This could encourage bears to press EURJPY towards 113.22. Further close below that level may send the pair even lower towards 111.14. Nevertheless, the weekly support area and levels marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be watched closely.

On the flip side, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone could reverse the pair’s direction towards the high end of the zone. Further close above that level may cause a rally towards 121.48. Although, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart should be considered.

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (July 15, 2018 – April 15, 2020) Zoomed Out

GBPJPY daily price chart 15-04-20 zoomed out
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (FEB 6 – April 15, 2020) Zoomed In

GBPJPY daily price chart 15-04-20 zoomed in

From the daily chart, we noticed that on March 26 GBP/JPY broke above the March 20 high at 132.05, then started uptrend move creating higher highs with higher lows. On April 7, the pair climbed to current trading zone 133.30 – 137.83. Yet, the price U-turned eyeing a test of the low end of the zone.

A close below the low end of the zone increases the likelihood of correcting current uptrend move and would possibly lead GBPJPY towards 128.84. Further close below that level could send the market even lower towards 125.50. That said, the daily and weekly support area and levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus.

In turn, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone might reverse the price higher towards the high end of the zone. Further close above that level may extend this rally towards 143.20. In that scenario, the weekly resistance levels printed on the chart should be monitored.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Major Technical Targets Reached - What's Next for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Forecast: Major Technical Targets Reached - What's Next for XAU/USD?
2020-04-15 15:30:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Swing Higher May Mark the Low
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Swing Higher May Mark the Low
2020-04-15 12:30:00
Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD Tests Critical Support Level- What’s Next?
Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD Tests Critical Support Level- What’s Next?
2020-04-15 09:34:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Rejected at 2020 Trend Top?
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Rejected at 2020 Trend Top?
2020-04-15 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bullish
EUR/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.