GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Face Key Resistance Levels - JPY Price Weekly Forecast

2019-11-15 15:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
EUR /JPY and GBP/JPY Technical Analysis

See Our latest trading guides for free and discover what is likely to move the markets through Q4 of this year.

GBP/JPY, EURJPY – Trendless Pattern

On Oct 21, EUR/JPY rallied its highest level in over three months at 121.47. Since then the price has not been able to overtake this high. On Tuesday, the pair corrected lower and broke below 120.28.

Similarly, GBP/JPY has stuck in a sideways move since mid-Oct, as buyers are unable to continue rallying the price nor sellers are able to take the lead.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained nearby 50 on EURJPY indicating the price’s lack of momentum to trade in a clear direction. Meanwhile, the oscillator remained flat above 50 on GBPJPY emphasizing stalled uptrend move.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Need a hand? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/JPY Daily PRice CHART (Mar 20, 2017 – Nov 15, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURJPY price daily chart 15-11-19 Zoomed out

EUR/JPY Daily Price CHART (July 1 – Nov 15, 2019) Zoomed in

EURJPY price daily chart 15-11-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Tuesday broke below the neckline of double top pattern eyeing a test of 119.00 handle. Yesterday the pair declined to a lower trading zone 117.30 – 119.78. However, the price has not been able to close below 50-day average, reflecting seller’s hesitation at this stage.

Thus, a close above 120.28 would negate double top pattern and reflect more seller’s hesitation. This could open the way for buyers to take charge and to push EURJPY towards 121.25. Although, the daily resistance level underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the other hand, another close below the high end of the zone could increase the likelihood for sellers to resume bearish price action towards the low end of the zone. However, the weekly support levels underscored on the chart should be kept in focus.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (Oct 23, 2017– Nov 15, 2019) Zoomed Out

GBPJPY price daily chart 15-11-19 Zoomed out

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (May 28 – Nov 15, 2019) Zoomed In

GBPJPY price daily chart 15-11-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice on Oct 24 GBP/JPY rebounded nearby the low end of current trading zone 140.50 – 139.00. Since then, the price has consolidated creating a bullish pennant pattern suggesting a rally towards 146.94 if the price breaks and remains above the upper line of the pennant.

It’s worth noting that, a close above the high end of the zone could cause a rally towards the vicinity of 143.09-19. Although, the weekly resistance levels marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be watched closely.

On the other hand, if the GBPJPY closes in the other direction i.e. below the low end of the zone, this would negate the pennant pattern and may embolden sellers to press towards the vicinity of 136.40-28. That said, the weekly support levels underscored on the chart would be worth monitoring.

Join Me on Friday, Nov 22 at 14:00 GMT. In this session we will talk about most common Continuation patterns and how to trade them.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Intact - What's Next for XAU/USD?
Canadian Dollar – USD/CAD Rally Running into Meaningful Opposition
EUR/USD Pauses Downtrend Move - Euro vs USD Dollar Price Technical Analysis
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Aims to Test Below 0.67
News & Analysis at your fingertips.