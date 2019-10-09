EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Outlook: Euro Price - Levels and Thresholds to Know

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gains Limited Ahead of FOMC Minutes - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-10-09 14:20:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-09 12:34:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gains Limited Ahead of FOMC Minutes - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-10-09 14:20:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-09 12:34:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gains Limited Ahead of FOMC Minutes - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-10-09 14:20:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Price Forecast Ahead of FED Minutes – Buyer’s Lack of Momentum
2019-10-09 09:29:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Turn to FOMC Minutes After Powell Comments
2019-10-09 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD ETF Holdings Surge to 6-Year Highs
2019-10-08 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Building a Familiar Trading Pattern
2019-10-09 10:12:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Turn to FOMC Minutes After Powell Comments
2019-10-09 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • a bit jealous that I'm not a teacher... Teachers can request classroom copies limited to 35 https://t.co/6QclTxnm9k https://t.co/6sH5faGJuG
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +4.27% #BITCOINCASH +4.43% #ETHEREUM +7.53% #RIPPLE +2.88% #LITECOIN 4.35%
  • I, for one, am looking forward to reading this. but must say i'm a bit surprised the fomc has decided to get into the comic book game. Can't wait to see who buys the film rights https://t.co/4lvqdydNqO
  • and beyond that the three-year-lows around the 42 level. break below that and a vacuum appears #wti #oil https://t.co/KmQQmtuKqU
  • big item of interest here is the 50.50 level. caught bounces in June and August. Third touch may not be so supportive #oil $oil https://t.co/pylbhKZEg6
  • I'll be going out of town for the next week, so today's stock market webinar and tomorrow's @IG_US client sentiment webinar will be postponed until the following week See you all then!
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.21% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/DPZg9on0D1
  • been a pretty nasty past few weeks in Crude oil... buyers trying to make a stand $oil https://t.co/aUVnrgy9Gj
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.91% US 500: 0.80% Wall Street: 0.61% France 40: 0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/yhE7mvHDIr
  • EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Outlook: Euro Price - Levels and Thresholds to Know More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-jpy/2019/10/09/EURGBP-EURJPY-Outlook-Euro-Price-Levels-and-Thresholds-to-Know-MK.html/?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/VNeYCG8JfL
EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Outlook: Euro Price - Levels and Thresholds to Know

EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Outlook: Euro Price - Levels and Thresholds to Know

2019-10-09 13:57:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY Technical Forecast

See Our latest trading guides for free and discover what is likely to move the markets through Q4 of this year.

EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP – Stubborn Levels

Since Sep 26, EUR/GBP sellers has been failing to overtake 0.8852, showing lack of momentum to keep leading the price lower. Consequently, buyers took the initiative and pushed the price to its highest level in nearly three weeks. This week the pair continued its rally reflecting the bullish outlook of the market.

On the other hand, since Sep 13 EUR/JPY buyers has been failing at 119.78 and this concluded with sellers taking charge and pressing the pair lower.

At the start of this week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed above 50 on EURGBP highlighting the end of the downtrend momentum. Meanwhile, the oscillator rose from 40 to 48 indicating to the weakness of the downtrend momentum.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Need a hand? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/GBP Daily PRice CHART (SEP 23, 2017 – OCt 9, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURJPY price daily chart 09-10-19 Zoomed out

EUR/GBP Daily Price CHART (June 19 – Oct 9, 2019) Zoomed in

EURGBP price daily chart 09-10-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Sep 20 EUR/GBP corrected higher creating a higher low with a higher high. Yesterday, the price rebounded nearby the high end of current trading zone 0.8890 – 0.8995. Hence, any close above this threshold could see the price rallying towards 0.9051. Although, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the flip-side, another failure in closing above the high end of the zone could reverse the pair’s direction sending it towards the low end. Further close below 0.8880 could press EURGBP towards 0.8852.

See the chart to know more about trading zone/s with the key technical levels the price would encounter in a further bullish/bearish scenario.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

EUR/JPY Daily PRice CHART (April 15, 2017– OCt 9, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURJPY price daily chart 09-10-19 Zoomed out

EUR/JPY Daily PRice CHART (June 28 –Oct 9, 2019) Zoomed In

EURJPY price daily chart 09-10-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice on Sep 3 EUR/JPY U- turned and rallied towards 120.00 handle. The price then started a sideways move and created a lower high at 118.47. Since Oct 2, sellers have been testing the low end of current trading zone 117.30 – 119.78 However, showing lack of momentum in forcing a clear close below this threshold.

Thus, a close above the low end of the zone could cause a continuation of the trendless move i.e. rally EURJPY towards the high end, contingent on clearing the daily resistance level underscored on the chart (zoomed in).

That said, a close below the low end of the zone may see EURJPY trading towards the vicinity of 114.95-80. In that scenario, the weekly support area and level marked on the chart should be watched closely.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD, USD/JPY Price Forecast Ahead of FED Minutes – Buyer’s Lack of Momentum
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Price Forecast Ahead of FED Minutes – Buyer’s Lack of Momentum
2019-10-09 09:29:00
Gold Prices Turn Higher in Bull Flag as US-China Trade War Tensions Flare
Gold Prices Turn Higher in Bull Flag as US-China Trade War Tensions Flare
2019-10-08 14:20:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Outlook: Price Recovery Faces Key Resistance Levels
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Outlook: Price Recovery Faces Key Resistance Levels
2019-10-08 14:00:00
USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Price: In Limbo After Failing Nearby Reversal Zone
USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Price: In Limbo After Failing Nearby Reversal Zone
2019-10-08 09:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed
EUR/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.