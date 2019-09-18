EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Technical Forecast: Failure at Crucial Resistance

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Independence: The Cases For and Against
2019-09-19 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-18 12:33:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Muted on Bank of England Rate Decision
2019-09-19 11:34:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Outlook- Slowing Down Uptrend Move
2019-09-19 09:29:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Mixed as Asian Investors Mull Fed Caution. BoJ Policy On Hold
2019-09-19 05:57:00
US Dollar Held Gains Post Fed Cut, Japanese Yen May Look Past BoJ
2019-09-18 23:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Uptrend Support Holds after September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-09-19 14:55:00
Gold Prices Bounce Off Support, Silver Prices to Challenge Key Resistance
2019-09-19 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Price Outlook: Sharp Moves, Nasty Headlines, Levels to Know
2019-09-19 12:34:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
2019-09-19 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/ARS, USD/ZAR in Focus
2019-09-17 17:25:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • A chart that I don't check as frequently as most majors, indices and the like, $NZDCAD is leaning on some big support https://t.co/bJrEQp5QGt
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.67%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KnXJPN0iq9
  • RT @carlquintanilla: NEW: “The United States is set to ramp up the pressure on China if a trade deal is not agreed soon, a key White House…
  • #Oil started this week with a bang after a number a disruption of production in Saudi Arabia following this weekend’s drone attacks.. Get your crude oil #technicalanalysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/uAw5kJTrfO #OOTT https://t.co/JGydFfVPNK
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.07% Silver: 0.51% Gold: 0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/97pkfcSFUv
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.43% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.40% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3SiM0s7ywI
  • Canadian #Dollar Price Chart: $USDCAD Range, #Loonie Breakout Potential - Weekly - https://t.co/yRqgctahvk https://t.co/fWbboNCEHs
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's weekly #webinar on trading price action at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT. Register here: https://t.co/hSLfMqTx3G https://t.co/01pPGTCkyx
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -3.06% #BITCOINCASH -4.12% #ETHEREUM +0.07% #RIPPLE -5.65% #LITECOIN -4.71%
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.41% Wall Street: 0.34% Germany 30: 0.07% France 40: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/emW4e8iBEr
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Technical Forecast: Failure at Crucial Resistance

EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Technical Forecast: Failure at Crucial Resistance

2019-09-18 09:50:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Outlook

See Our latest trading guides for free and discover what is likely to move the markets through Q3 of this year.

EUR/JPY, EUR/USD – The Buyer’s Struggle

On Friday, EUR/USD rallied to its highest level in nearly three weeks at 1.1109 then closed in the green for the second week in a row. In turn, EUR/JPY rallied to its highest level in over six weeks at 120.01 and closed the weekly candlestick with a 1.5% gain.

However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) failed to cross above 50 on EUR/USD indicating to the buyer’s lack of momentum to lead the price. In turn, the oscillator remained flat on EUR/JPY pausing the current uptrend momentum.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Need a hand? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/USD Daily PRice CHART (May 1, 2018 - SEp 18, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURUSD daily price chart 18-09-19 zoomed out

EUR/USD Daily Price CHART (July 1 – Sep 18, 2019) Zoomed in

EURUSD daily price chart 18-09-19 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart we notice, on Friday the pair failed to remain above the neckline of double bottom pattern. Additionally, the pair closed below the downtrend line originated from the June 25 high at 1.1412 highlighting the bearish outlook of EUR/USD at this stage.

Its also worth noting that today, the pair tests returning to the lower trading zone 1.1050 – 1.0912. Hence, a close below the high end of the zone could press the price towards the low end. Further close below the low end may see EUR/USD trading even lower towards 1.0812. Nonetheless, buyers need to pay a close attention to the weekly support levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in).

On the flip-side, a close above the high end could push the price towards the vicinity of 1.1215-20. Although, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart should be kept in focus.

Sign up for the free webinar and find out more about today's FED rate’s decision with our chief currency strategist John Kicklighter. Live data coverage: FOMC rate decision

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

EUR/JPY Daily PRice CHART (Jan 2, 2017– Sep 18, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURJPY price daily chart 18-09-19 Zoomed out

EUR/JPY Daily PRice CHART (June 24 – SEp 18, 2019) Zoomed In

EURJPY price daily chart 18-09-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart we notice, at the start of the week EUR/JPY opened with a gap to the downside then yesterday rebounded from the high end of current trading zone 117.30 – 119.78 reflecting the lack of momentum to move to a higher trading zone.

Currently, EUR/JPY may be heading towards the low end of the zone contingent on clearing the weekly support area and level marked on the chart. Further close below the low end could press the price towards 114.80. However, the weekly support area underlined on the chart needs to be watched closely.

That said, any close above the high end of the zone, could push EUR/JPY towards 121.25. Further close above this level could see the pair trading even higher towards 122.52. Although, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart would be worth monitoring.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Uptrend Support Holds after September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Uptrend Support Holds after September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-09-19 14:55:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie and Kiwi Rattled by a Stronger USD
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie and Kiwi Rattled by a Stronger USD
2019-09-19 13:41:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Signficant Price Levels at Hand
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Signficant Price Levels at Hand
2019-09-19 10:00:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Outlook- Slowing Down Uptrend Move
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Outlook- Slowing Down Uptrend Move
2019-09-19 09:29:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bullish
EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.