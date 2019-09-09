Never miss a story from Mahmoud Alkudsi

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Mahmoud Alkudsi

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Outlook

See Our latest trading guides for free and discover what is likely to move the markets through Q3 of this year.

EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Closed in the Green

On Sep 3, EUR/USD declined to 1.0926 – its lowest level in over 27 months. However, the price rallied after and closed the weekly candlestick above 1.1000 handle with a 0.4% gain.

Similarly, EUR/JPY U-turned after printing 115.86 - its lowest level in over 28 months. The pair closed on Friday the weekly session with a 0.9% gains for the first time in nine weeks.

Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reversed direction before dipping in oversold territory on both pairs however, remained below 50 indicating to buyer’s lack of momentum at this stage to kick start uptrend move.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Need a hand? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/USD Daily PRice CHART (May 1, 2018 - SEp 9, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURUSD daily price chart 09-09-19.PNG zoomed out

EUR/USD Daily Price CHART (June 12 – Sep 9, 2019) Zoomed in

EURUSD daily price chart 09-09-19.PNG zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart we notice, on Aug 30 EUR/USD entered a lower trading zone 1.1060 -1.0912. On Tuesday, the pair U-turned and rallied in the following days towards the high end of the zone although, failed to move to the higher zone.

Thus, EURUSD could be on its way for a test of the low end of the zone, contingent on clearing the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in). Further close below the low end may continue bearish price action towards 1.0812. That said, sellers would need to pay a close attention to the weekly support levels underscored on the chart where the price may change direction to the upside.

On the other hand, any failure to close above the low end of the zone might reverse the pair’s course and send it back to the high end. Further close above the high end could push the price towards the vicinity of 1.1215-20. Although, the weekly resistance levels underline on the chart would be worth monitoring.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

EUR/JPY Daily PRice CHART (Jan 2, 2017– Sep 9, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURJPY price daily chart 09-09-19 Zoomed out

EUR/JPY Daily PRice CHART (June 1 – SEp 9, 2019) Zoomed In

EURJPY price daily chart 09-09-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart we notice, on Wednesday EUR/JPY rallied to a higher trading zone 117.30 – 119.78 eyeing a test of the high end of it.

Hence, a close above the high end may continue bullish price action towards 121.25. Nonetheless, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) need to be kept in focus.

On the flip-side, any failure to close above the high end of the zone could send EURJPY back to the low end. Further close below the low end might send the price towards 114.80. However, the weekly support area marked on the chart needs to be watched closely.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi