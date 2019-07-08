Never miss a story from Mahmoud Alkudsi

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Mahmoud Alkudsi

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

EUR/JPY Price Outlook

  • EUR/JPY Charts and Analysis
  • EUR/JPY price action during the last week.

Have you checked our latest trading guides for Euro and US Dollar? Download for free Q3 Main Currencies and Commodities Forecasts

EUR/JPY– Trading in a Sideways Pattern

On July 2, EUR/JPY rebounded nearby the level highlighted on our previous update at 122.52 and continued trading in a sideways pattern.

Alongside, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointed lower crossing below 50 then remained flat around 45 negating any effective momentum from the buyers nor the sellers.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/JPY DAILY PRICE CHART (Jan 25, 2017 – JUl 8, 2019) Zoomed OUT

EUR/JPY Price Daily Chart 8-07-19. Zoomed out.

EUR/JPY DAILY PRICE CHART (Mar 7, 2019- JUL 8, 2019) Zoomed IN

EUR/JPY Price Daily Chart 8-07-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart we notice on last Monday EUR/JPY slipped to a lower trading zone 121.25 – 122.52 eying a test of the low end. Therefore, a break to the low end may pave the way to the price towards 119.78, nonetheless; the weekly support levels underlined on the chart would be worth monitoring.

On the other hand, a close above the high end of the aforementioned trading zone could cause a rally towards 124.40, however; the weekly resistance levels highlighted on the chart should be watched along the way.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

EUR/JPY Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (June 3, 2019 – JUL 8, 2019)

EUR/JPY price 4H Chart 8-07-19

Looking at the four-hour chart we notice on Friday EUR/JPY rebounded from 121.93. Thus, a break above this high may see the price even higher towards 122.52, although; 23.6% fib retracement at 122.15 should be kept in focus.

On the flip-side, we notice today EUR/JPY broke below the July 4 low at 121.53 eyeing 121.25, hence a break below this level could send the price towards the June 3 trough at 120.78, however; the June 21 low marked on the chart needs to be considered.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi