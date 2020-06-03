We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/GBP Outlook: EUR vs GBP Price – Bulls Struggle for Momentum

2020-06-03 14:15:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis

  • Bearish signals on EUR vs GBP price chart
  • Key chart points and trading zones to keep an eye on

EUR/GBP Price – Multi-Week High

On Friday, EUR/GBP rallied to a nine-week high at 0.9054 then retreated and settled below the 0.9000 handle as some bulls seemed to cut back. Nonetheless, the weekly candlestick closed in the green with a near 2.0% gain.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat highlighting a paused bullish momentum.

EUR/GBP DAILY PRICE CHART (Aug 1, 2018 – June 3, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURGBP daily price chart 03-06-20 zoomed out
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q2 EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP DAILY PRICE CHART (March 17 – June 3, 2020) Zoomed In

EURGBP daily price chart 03-06-20 zoomed in

Last week, EUR/GBP failed to move to the higher trading zone reflecting bull’s hesitation. This week, the price fell to a lower zone 0.8832 – 0.8912 and signaled a weaker bullish sentiment.

A close below the low end of the aforementioned trading zone may encourage market participants to press towards 0.8637 and a further close below that level could send EURGBP even lower towards 0.8498.

In turn, a close above the high end of the zone cancels the last bearish signal and could trigger a rally towards 0.9015. A further close above that level may extend the rally towards 0.9149.

That said, the weekly support and resistance levels underlined on the daily chart (zoomed in) should be considered in both bullish/ bearish scenarios.

Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP FOUR HOUR PRICE CHART (MAy 13 – June 3, 2020)

EURGBP four hour chart 3-06-20

On Tuesday, EURGBP broke below the middle line on the uptrend lines fan originated from the May 14 low at 0.8826. The price failed on multiple occasions to overtake this line highlighting a possible start of a bearish momentum. Thus, any violation of the lower line on the fan would generate an additional bearish signal.

A break below 0.8826 could send EURGBP towards 0.8745. In turn, any break in the other direction i.e. above 0.8939 may trigger a rally towards 0.9015. Although, the daily support and resistance marked on the four-hour chart should be kept in focus.

Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

